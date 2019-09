It's week five for high school football in Texoma. District football starts up for area teams around the area. Herald Democrat's Sports Editor Jason Della Rosa breaks down the week's games on the All Texomaland Sports Podcast.

.embed-container { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; height: 0; overflow: hidden; max-width: 100%; } .embed-container iframe, .embed-container object, .embed-container embed { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; }