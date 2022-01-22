2021 All-Texomaland Football Offense

Herald Democrat

The Herald Democrat is proud to announce the nominees for the offensive football player of the year for the Texomaland High School Sports Awards to be held in this spring. The winner will be the announced at the show. More details about the program are coming soon.

During the live show, these nominees will be honored, along with the top three finalists and the player of the year. All official nominees can receive a free ticket. Check back later in the year for information on how to RSVP.

The Texomaland High School Sports Awards show is part of the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards, the largest high school sports recognition program in the country.

Here are the nominees for the offensive football player of the year:

Chauk Bailey, Whitewright High School - Jr.

Bo Baker, Bells High School - Sr.

Colten Courville, S&S High School - Sr.

Johnny Dorpinghaus, Tioga High School - Fr.

Hudson Graham, Gunter High School - Sr.

Phoenix Grant, Sherman High School - Jr.

Mac Harper, Whitesboro High School - Jr.

Tanner Hayes, Bells High School - Sr.

Jaren Hendricks, Denison High School - Sr.

Jake Hermes, Whitesboro High School - Sr.

Dakota Howard, Van Alstyne High School - Jr.

Cole Lemons, Gunter High School - Sr.

Brayan Martinez, Durant High School - Sr.

Bailey May, Pottsboro High School - Sr.

Major McBride, Pottsboro High School - So.

Gavin Montgomery, Van Alstyne High School - Sr.

Mason Peacock, Gunter High School - Jr.

Jadarian Price, Denison High School - Sr.

Tavian Scruggs, Sherman High School - Sr.

Ethan Sloan, Gunter High School - Jr.

Dameon Smallwood, Denison High School - Sr.

Hunter Speers, Caddo HIgh School - Sr.

Logan Westbrook, Tioga High School - Sr.

Clay White, Howe High School - Sr.