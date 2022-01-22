2021 All-Texomland Football Defense

Herald Democrat

The Herald Democrat is proud to announce the nominees for the defensive football player of the year for the Texomaland High School Sports Awards to be held in this spring. The winner will be the announced at the show. More details about the program are coming soon. The show is produced in partnership with Choctaw Casino & Resort Durant.

During the live show, these nominees will be honored, along with the top three finalists and the player of the year. All official nominees can receive a free ticket. Check back later in the year for information on how to RSVP.

The Texomaland High School Sports Awards show is part of the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards, the largest high school sports recognition program in the country.

More:Live and in person Texomaland Sports Awards show won’t be virtual in 2022

Here are the nominees for the defensive football player of the year:

Brock Baker, Bells High School - Jr.

Josiah Banks, Sherman High School - Sr.

Ashton Bennett, Gunter High School - Jr.

Gavin Bybee, Van Alstyne High School - Sr.

Kayden Carraway, Whitewright High School - Sr.

Alex Catarino, Tioga High School - Jr.

Armando Chavez, Sherman High School - Sr.

Connor Clark, Sherman High School - Jr.

Lane Dophied, Gunter High School - Sr.

Jakalen Fields, Denison High School - Sr.

Sterling Gartin, Whitesboro High School - Jr.

De'Teaurean Johnson, Denison High School - Sr.

Jalik Lewis, Denison High School - Sr.

Nic LoyaVan Alstyne High School - Jr.

Trevor O'Neal, Collinsville High School - Jr.

Saul Rodriguez, Gunter High School - Sr.

Blake Rolen, Bells High School - Sr.

Sean Schares, Whitesboro High School - Sr.

Jacob Smith, Whitesboro High School - Sr.

Austin Tomson, Caddo HIgh School - Sr.

Cooper Townsley, Pottsboro High School - Sr.

Paul Velten, Whitesboro High School - Sr.

Cooper Wade, Gunter High School - Sr.

William Wallis, Denison High School - Sr.