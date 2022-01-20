2021 All-Texomaland Girls Cross-Country

Herald Democrat

The Herald Democrat is proud to announce the nominees for the girls cross country runner of the year for the Texomaland High School Sports Awards to be held in this spring. The winner will be the announced at the show. More details about the program are coming soon. The show is produced in partnership with Choctaw Casino & Resort Durant.

During the live show, these nominees will be honored, along with the top three finalists and the player of the year. All official nominees can receive a free ticket. Check back later in the year for information on how to RSVP.

The Texomaland High School Sports Awards show is part of the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards, the largest high school sports recognition program in the country.

Here are the nominees for the girls cross country runner of the year:

Sydney Bowers, Colbert High School - Sr.

Skyler Brannan, Whitesboro High School - Sr.

Zalekna Brennan, Whitesboro High School - Jr.

Sarah Denton, Gunter High School - Sr.

Bradlin French, Durant High School - Sr.

Aubria Guilloud, Pottsboro High School - Sr.

Rory Hake, Whitesboro High School - So.

Avery Hale, Gunter High School - Fr.

Ashlinn Hamilton, Denison High School - Sr.

Audrey Hayes, Texoma Christian High School - Jr.

Madison Luton, Whitesboro High School - Jr.

Brandy Moran, Sherman High School - Sr.

Elle Morris, Denison High School - So.

Maylee Patterson, Whitewright High School - Sr.

Reagan Payne, Bells High School - Jr.

Haley Phelps, Whitesboro High School - So.

Karley Randall, Whitesboro High School - Jr.

Ashtyn Reinecker, Durant High School - So.

Maria Rubio, Tom Bean High School - Jr.

Chloe Russum, Bells High School - So.

Linda Simpkins, Texoma Christian High School - Sr.

Olivia Simpkins, Texoma Christian High School - Fr.

Sarah Underwood, Texoma Christian High School - Jr.

Ciara Waterman, Whitesboro High School - So.