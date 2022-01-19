2021 All-Texomaland Boys Cross-Country

Herald Democrat

The Herald Democrat is proud to announce the nominees for the boys cross country runner of the year for the Texomaland High School Sports Awards to be held in this spring. The winner will be the announced at the show. More details about the program are coming soon. The show is produced in partnership with Choctaw Casino & Resort Durant.

During the live show, these nominees will be honored, along with the top three finalists and the player of the year. All official nominees can receive a free ticket. Check back later in the year for information on how to RSVP.

The Texomaland High School Sports Awards show is part of the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards, the largest high school sports recognition program in the country.

Here are the nominees for the boys cross country runner of the year:

John Barker, Texoma Christian High School - So.

Shane Branch, Pottsboro High School - Sr.

Jacob Campbell, Howe High School - So.

Deacon Carey, Whitesboro High School - Jr.

Emmanuel Cartagena, Sherman High School - Sr.

Lonnie Cooper, Tioga High School - Jr.

Jesus Flores, Whitesboro High School - Sr.

Taylor Gonzales, Whitesboro High School - Jr.

Jackson Hake, Whitesboro High School - Sr.

Cory Hicks, Durant High School - Sr.

Clayton Knight, Whitesboro High School - Sr.

Adrian Landeros, Whitesboro High School - Sr.

Osvaldo Melchor, Whitesboro High School - Sr.

Keylan Minnis, Pottsboro High School - Sr.

Zack Mortensen, Whitewright High School - So.

Adrian Paulin, Sherman High School - Sr.

Jacob Robison, Durant High School - Jr.

Aiden Sager, Durant High School - So.

Chris Stanley, Tioga High School - Sr.

Tyler Sturdivan, Texoma Christian High School - Fr.

Michael Tan, Texoma Christian High School - Sr.

Christian Vining, Silo High School - Jr.

Garrison Walters, Denison High School - Jr.

Raiden Windlow, Gunter High School - Fr.