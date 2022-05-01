Track Roundup — Denison, VA, Gunter, Wboro, Bells qualifiers to state

Herald Democrat

ARLINGTON — Denison senior Faith Shaw qualified for the state track meet in the long jump for the second straight year as she took second place in the Class 5A Region II meet at UT-Arlington.

Shaw was the runner-up at 18 feet, two and three quarter inches and got the second automatic qualifying spot on a tie-breaker with Frisco Independence’s Payton Guye. Their best attempts tied but Shaw’s second-longest jump was 17 feet, 10 and three quarters inches while Guye’s was 17 feet, eight inches.

The 5A state track meet is on May 13 at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin. Shaw was the 5A bronze medalist last year.

Denison’s De’Teaurean Johnson was sixth in the shot put with a toss of 49 feet, four and three quarter inches.

Sherman’s Tavian Scruggs placed eighth in the discus throw with a toss of 145 feet, three inches.

Class 4A

In Commerce, Van Alstyne produced a pair of entries returning to the state meet after their performances in the Class 4A Region II meet at Texas A&M-Commerce.

The Panthers’ 1,600 relay of Blake Hyatt, Dakota Howard, Sam Wyatt and Gavin Montgomery advanced to state after earning the wild card with their third-place finish in 3:20.83, just behind Dallas Lincoln at 3:20.29 and Celina at 3:19.27.

It is the fifth straight season VA is sending its mile relay team to state.

Hyatt is also back at state after he was the region champion in the 800 with a time of 1:56.40, finishing better than a second head of Athens’ Cashis Lee-Brown.

The 4A state track meet is on May 12 at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.

Cyrus Mahan was fourth in the high jump, clearing six feet, six inches and finishing an inch from a three-way tie for third. He also was seventh in the long jump at 22 feet, six-and-a-half inches.

Shane McCaslin placed sixth in the pole vault by clearing 13 feet.

On the girls side, Samantha Moore finished third in the high jump after the tie-breakers between five athletes determined second through sixth place after they all cleared five feet, two inches. Brownsboro’s Khyra Garrett won at five feet, four inches.

Hunter McDonald tied for 10th by clearing four feet, 10 inches.

Kennedy Dembroski was 12th in the discus throw with a toss of 94 feet, five inches and 16th in the shot put at 28 feet, four inches.

Class 3A

In Whitehouse, Gunter’s Abby Elmore won three individual region titles and was also on one of the two Lady Tigers’ state-qualifying relays as the program won the team title at the Class 3A Region II meet.

Gunter finished with 78 points in the standings, 10 better than Daingerfield and 23 in front of Blue Ridge.

The 3A state track meet is on May 12 at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.

Elmore took the gold medal in the high jump by clearing six feet, winning by eight inches and also was the region champion in the 100 hurdles with a time of 15.29 seconds.

It is the second straight season she was the region champ in both events.

She added first place in the shot put title for the first time with a throw of 38 feet, three and a half inches.

Elmore also placed third in the long jump at 18 feet, five inches. She missed the wild card berth for state by a quarter inch.

The Gunter mile relay of Elmore, Sarah Denton, Elle Whitteker and Ava Cantrell won the region title in a time of 4:00.32, 1.62 seconds ahead of Tatum.

The Whitesboro quartet of Allison Muntz, Addisen McBride, Jenna King and Rory Hake place fifth in 4:12.44 while the Pottsboro relay of Aubria Guilloud, Meka Fields, Savannah Lipscomb and Macy McBride was eighth in 4:19.37.

The Lady Tigers 400 relay of Kiley Meadors, Whitteker, Rayanna Mauldin and Cantrell placed third with a time of 48.85 seconds and is headed to state as the wild card with the fastest third-place time among the four regions.

Cantrell finished third in the 400 with a time of 59.26 seconds while Bells’ Bailee Dorris was fifth in 1:01.23.

Dorris also tied for seventh in the high jump at five feet.

The Gunter 800 relay of Julianna Moore, Meadors, Finlee Gibson and Mauldin was fifth with a time of 1:45.83.

Whitesboro’s Olivia Hildebrand won the region title in the discus throw with a toss of 135 feet, three inches that was almost 25 feet ahead of the runner-up.

Bells’ Olivia Pedigo was ninth at 95 feet, four inches.

Pottsboro’s Jacey Snyder was 13th with a throw of 84 feet, 11 inches.

Hildebrand also advanced to state as the region runner-up in the shot put with a throw of 36 feet, 10 and a half inches that was more than a foot clear of third place to get the second automatic berth.

Pedigo was eighth with a toss of 33 feet, five and a half inches.

Hake placed fourth for Whitesboro in the 3,200 with a time of 12:01.73.

S&S’ Kendal Fellegy was fifth in the triple jump with a leap of 36 feet, one and a half inches. She also placed 11th in the long jump at 15 feet, 11 and a half inches while teammate Jewel Chisum was 13th at 15 feet, three and three quarter inches.

Bells’ Brooklyn Blodgett was 15th at 14 feet, 10 and three quarter inches.

Howe’s Kendall Griffin was 14th in the triple jump at 33 feet and a quarter inch.

Bells’ Lily Helgren tied for ninth in the pole vault by clearing eight feet, six inches. She also placed 11th in the triple jump at 34 feet, one inch.

Teammate Alectra Mask was 15th by clearing seven feet, six inches.

On the boys side, both Whitesboro and Gunter are sending multiple entries to state while Bells also has state qualifier.

Whitesboro’s Taylor Gonzales was the region runner-up in the 3,200, qualifying for state with a time of 9:35.24. Boyd’s Riley Nedrow won in 9:27.51.

Whitesboro’s Jackson Hake was third in 9:39.29 and earned the wild card berth as the top third-place finish among the four regions.

He also advanced as the wild card in the 1,600 with his third-place time of 4:25.34, just 0.21 seconds from second place.

Gonzales was fourth in 4:30.56.

The Gunter 800 relay of Adam Reed, Logan Pierce, Ethan Sloan and Mason Sadler advanced to state by getting the wild card with their third-place finish of 1:28.76. Daingerfield was right in front at 1:28.48.

The Tigers’ mile relay of Mitchell Gage, Colin Peacock, Trent Carr and Cannon Lemberg was third with a time of 3:23.98, just 0.18 seconds behind runner-up Quitman.

Whitesboro’s quartet of Unclebach, Karter Sluder, Jace Sanders and Hake was fifth with a time of 3:28.60.

Gunter’s Kenny Burkholder won the region title in the high jump by clearing six feet, five inches, finishing an inch ahead of Winnsboro’s Hayden Deaton.

Bells’ Jacob Aaron was fourth at six feet, three inches, losing a tie-breaker with Redwater’s David McKeever.

Whitesboro’s Mac Harper tied for seventh at five feet, 10 inches.

Burkholder also was eighth in the triple jump at 42 feet, seven inches.

Sanders placed 11th with a leap of 42 feet, one and a quarter inch.

Pottsboro’s Reid Thompson was 12th at 42 feet and a quarter inch. He also placed seventh in the long jump at 21 feet.

Bells’ Cooper Smith was the region champion in the shot put with a heave of 50 feet, one and a half inches, winning by four inches over New London West Rusk’s Calvin Mason.

Whitewright’s Jeremiah Ballard was 13th at 41 feet, three inches.

Pottsboro’s Cooper Dorris was fourth in the 400 with a time of 52.19 seconds.

Whitesboro’s Deacon Carey was fourth in the 800 with a time of 2:02.09 while teammate Jesus Flores was fifth in 2:03.30.

Pottsboro’s Cooper French finished fifth in the pole vault at 13 feet while teammate Andrew Chapman tied for 13th at 11 feet, six inches.

Bells’ Bo Baker was fifth in the long jump by clearing 21 feet, four and a quarter inches.

The Whitesboro 400 relay of Jacob Smith, Maxx Parker, Donaldson, Unchlebach was sixth with a time of 43.50 seconds.

Donaldson also was 11th in the long jump at 20 feet, two and a quarter inches while Sluder was 14th at 18 feet, seven and half inches.

Bells’ Quinton Douglas was 13th in the discus throw with a toss of 114 feet, one inch.

Class 2A Region II

In Springtown, the Tioga Lady Bulldogs came away with a pair of third-place finishes in the Class 2A Region II meet.

Justice Babbitt earned the bronze medal in the 300 hurdles with a time of 48.26 seconds.

Babbitt also was part of the Lady Bulldogs’ mile relay with Ella Koberick, Annsleigh Koberick and Braillen Brocato that earned bronze with a time of 4:14.32.

The 400 relay of Blakely Arroyo, Ella Koberick, Taffi Adams and Landry Koberick was fifth with a time of 52.39 seconds.

Adams was fifth in the 100 meter dash in 12.72 seconds and Babbitt was sixth at 12.87 seconds.

Katelin Houk was fifth in the pole vault by clearing eight feet.

Ella Koberick finished sixth in the 400 with a time of 1:05.03 while Brocato was seventh in 1:05.22.

Collinsville’s Rosie Cordero was sixth in the 200 with a time of 26.83 seconds.

On the boys side, Tioga’s mile relay of Austin Norwood, Alex Catarino, Sam Mott and Hayden Hilliard placed fourth with a time of 3:33.84.

Tioga’s Lonnie Cooper placed fifth in the 1,600 with a time of 4:50.70.

Cooper also was eighth in the 3,200 with a time of 10:49.80 while teammate Chris Stanley was 12th in 11:52.75.

Mott was eighth in the 110 hurdles with a time of 17.24 seconds.

Collinsville’s Bryce Johnson placed sixth in the 400 meter dash with a time of 54.59 seconds.

The Pirates 800 relay of Carter Scott, Connor Ragsdale, Logan Jenkins and Rylan Newman was seventh in 1:35.80.

Ragsdale also was eighth in the 200 meter dash with a time of 23.88 seconds.

Parker Wells was ninth in the 800 with a time of 2:14.94.