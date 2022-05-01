College Roundup — Grayson softball, baseball sweep Hill College

Herald Democrat

Sage Harlow went 2-for-3, drove in a run and scored as No. 9 Grayson College closed the regular season with an 8-0 victory in five innings against Hill College to sweep a North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference doubleheader.

Bailey Ross and Maddy Gonzales combined on the three-hitter with four strikeouts and a walk, Kaylee Hewitt doubled and drove in two, J.T. Smith singled and drove in two, Kye Stone singled and scored twice and Ella Laurence singled, walked twice and scored twice for the Lady Vikings (38-6, 28-4), who enter the Region V North Tournament as the second seed starting on Thursday at Weatherford College

Grayson started with an 8-0 victory in five innings. Jordyn Ages threw a two-hitter with five strikeouts and a walk, J.T. Smith was 2-for-3 with a double, home run, two RBI and scored, Kaylee Hewitt was 2-for-3 with a homer, two RBI and scored, Ellie Vance went 2-for-3, drove in a run and scored, Sage Harlow homered and scored twice, Tara Stewart doubled, walked, drove in a run and scored twice.

GAC

Arkansas Tech 2, Southeastern Oklahoma State 1 (11)

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — Peyton Streetman singled, walked twice, stole two bases and scored for Southeastern Oklahoma State but Arkansas Tech took the rubber match for their season-ending Great American Conference series, 2-1, in 11 innings.

Kamarie Wallace and Cheyenne Mahy each went 2-for-5, Alexis Lambert singled and drove in a run and Mahy threw six innings of relief, allowing a run on three hits with six strikeouts and a walk for the Savage Storm (30-24, 19-14), who open the Great American Conference Tournament as the No. 6 seed against Harding at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Baseball

NTJCAC

Grayson College 13, Hill 3 (5)

HILLSBORO — Dalton Beck was 3-for-4 with a home run, two doubles, three RBI and scored three times as No. 13 Grayson College finished off a sweep of Hill College, 13-3, in five innings in North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference action.

Ian Collier was 2-for-2 with a double, home run, walked, drove in two and scored twice, Dax Dathe homered, walked, drove in three and scored twice, Connor McGinnis homered, walked and drove in two, Davis Powell homered, walked twice, drove in a run and scored twice and Chayton Krauss tripled and drove in a run for the second-place Vikings (35-13, 23-5), who host first-place McLennan in a double-header on Wednesday.

Grayson started with a 12-3 victory. Yanluis Ortiz was 3-for-3 with a home run, walked, drove in four and scored twice, McGinnis was 2-for-5 with a double, home run, four RBI and scored twice, Beck was 2-for-2 with two doubles, walked twice, drove in a run and scored three runs, Noah Brewer went 2-for-4 with a double, drove in a run and scored and Brandon Howell was 2-for-4 with a double and scored.

GAC

Southeastern Oklahoma State 5, East Central 0

DURANT, Okla. — Cole Canuteson threw a three-hitter with 11 strikeouts and no walks as the Southeastern Oklahoma State finished off a series sweep of East Central with a 5-0 victory to close out Great American Conference play.

Bryce McDermott was 2-for-2 with a double, home run, walked, drove in two and scored twice, Matt Miles homered and drove in two, Cameron French singled and drove in a run and Reid Rice walked three times for the Savage Storm (32-18, 20-13), who open the Great American Conference Tournament as the fourth seed and face Ouachita Baptist at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Southeastern started with a 4-3 victory. Miles homered, walked and drove in two, Joseph Ramirez homered and waked, Dylan Herd singled, walked and scored, Hayden Evans doubled and drove in a run and Blake McQuain was 2-for-3 with a double.

SCAC

Trinity 19, Austin College 3

Ashton Cason was 4-for-4 and scored as Austin College ended its season with a 19-3 loss and was swept by No. 14 Trinity in a Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference series.

Brandon Hill was 2-for-4 and drove in a run, Zack Mahoney singled and drove in a run, Jake Trapani walked twice and scored and Sergio De Paoli for the ‘Roos (8-28, 3-18), who lost 12 of their final 13 games.

Austin College started with a 21-5 loss. Mason Woodhouse was 2-for-3, walked and scored, Trapani homered and drove in two, Ashton Milton singled, walked and drove in two and Jake Webster singled, drove in a run and scored twice.

Southeastern women’s tennis reaches GAC tourney final

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Southeastern Oklahoma State rallied from dropping the doubles point to sweep its way through the middle of Harding's singles lineup in straight sets en route to a 4-1 win and a Great American Conference Championship.

The Savage Storm (20-7) are the first program to win three GAC Championships in women's tennis and also becomes the first team in GAC history to beat both the one and two seeds on the way to a title.

The Storm fell behind with 1-0 with losses at two and three doubles.

Georgia Hosking started the rally at the No. 4 position, downing Harding's Emily Carpenter 6-1, 6-2 to tie the match.

Vanessa Nitu put Southeastern in front with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Lina Romero at the two position.

At the No. 5 position Elizaveta Tregubova survived the biggest scare among the singles matches, picking up a tiebreaking 7-6 win in set one before handing Lindy Carpenter a 6-1 loss in set two, extending the Storm lead to 3-1.

Sara Gonzalez provide the clinching point as she earned a 6-1, 6-2 win over Romane Britt at the No. 3 position, securing the conference championship with a 4-1 team score.

AC tennis teams lose in SCAC tourney opener

KERRVILLE — The Austin College men's and women's tennis teams saw their seasons come to a close when both teams dropped 5-0 matches against Colorado College in the opening round of the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Tournament at Schreiner University.

On the women's side, the doubles team of Gigi Francis and Sierra Thomas fell 8-1 on line one, while the No. 2 team of Tara Tran and Elena Aventa fell 8-0. The 'Roos lost at line three via walkover, and with walkover results in numbers five and six singles, that gave Colorado College the 5-0 victory with no results for the other four flights in singles competition.

Luke Henley and Tate Nelson battled at number one doubles for the Austin College men but came up short, falling 8-7 (8-6) while Trey Salyer and William Dixon dropped an 8-1 decision at line two. Yudai Abe and AJ Wueste fell 8-0 playing on line three. Henley fell 6-0, 6-0 on line one in singles action, while Dixon dropped a 6-1, 6-0 match at line four as the Tigers clinched the 5-0 decision.

Austin College softball trio earn all-conference accolades

Three members of the Austin College softball team earned All-Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference accolades for their outstanding performances during the 2022 season.

Joli Kirkpatrick and Carrie Johnson each earned second-team honors while Lizzy Preston was an honorable mention selection.

Kirkpatrick, a freshman first baseman from Bonham, led the 'Roos with 15 runs batted in while hitting .289. She scored 14 runs and had two doubles, two triples, and also added a home run with a .348 on-base percentage.

Johnson, a sophomore outfielder who played at Collinsville, batted a team-best .367 and had a .386 on-base percentage, as well as a .443 slugging percentage. Johnson had six doubles and drove in 11 runs in her first year in the program.

Preston, a sophomore shortstop from Prairiland, hit .343 and led Austin College with four triples. She had a home run and two doubles, driving in 11 runs and scoring a team-high 22. Her .419 on-base percentage was second on the team and she also had a .463 slugging percentage.