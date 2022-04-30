Lady Jackets unable to avoid elimination against Memorial

Herald Democrat

In the latter half of the season the Denison Lady Yellow Jackets found themselves coming through in the clutch, playing with a lead and making the plays needed as they moved up the standings and into the playoffs.

But Denison was unable to keep that momentum going against the Frisco Memorial Lady Warriors, who turned the tables on the Lady Jackets formula and never allowed them to be in a position late in either match-up to come away with a victory.

A pitchers’ duel went Memorial’s way when Denison needed to find its offense the most and stay alive in a Class 5A Region II bi-district series but the Lady Warriors claimed the 2-1 victory against the Lady Jackets at DHS for the sweep.

Memorial (24-7) will face either Dallas Molina or R.L. Turner in the area round.

Ashlinn Hamilton tripled, walked, scored and allowed two runs on five hits with nine strikeouts and three walks, Hannah Grinspan drove in a run and Bella Palmer, Lauren Grinspan and Alicia Bohannon singled for Denison (20-11), which started playing catch-up in the fourth inning as it was trying to force a deciding third game to extend its season.

The program set a record for regular-season victories and notched 20 wins for just the third time in its history and was trying to get to the second round for the first time in four years.

Avery Cannon homered, Payton Newlin walked and drove in a run, Hannah Huggins walked and scored and Madelyn Muller allowed a run on four hits with nine strikeouts and a walk for the Lady Warriors.

The deciding blow came off Cannon’s bat with one out in the top of the fourth as her homer to center produced the final run of the contest. Olivia Tefft then bunted for a hit and was sacrificed to second but Hamilton got a strikeout to keep it the margin close.

But much like in the series opener, Muller wouldn’t give Denison an opportunity to get even or take the lead. She retired 12 of the final 13 she faced — the lone exception being Hamilton, who leads the Lady Jackets in homers — with a two-out walk on four pitches in the fifth.

Memorial’s best chance to pad its advantage came in the fifth when Emily Bustillos and Newlin walked around an out. Gowan lined out to center and Alexis Taylor grounded out to second.

The Lady Warriors also stranded Cannon at third in the sixth when she reached on an error to open the inning and Tefft sacrificed her to third. Hamilton struck out the next two and the deficit stayed at a run.

Denison’s lone run came in the bottom of the third to tie the game. Jewel Hiberd was robbed of a hit on a diving catch by Huggins in center before Hamilton tripled to the left-center gap. She scored on Hannah Grinspan’s grounder to the right side.

Palmer followed with a single to center but a forceout ended the inning.

The Lady Jackets missed an opportunity with two outs in the second when they loaded the bases. Camryn Nixon was hit by a pitch, Lauren Grinspan singled to right and Bohannon had an infield single in the hole at short but Denison couldn’t push a run across.

Hamilton struck out the side in the first inning and worked around Taylor’s leadoff single in the second, stranding a runner at second with three straight outs.

Memorial got on the scoreboard in the third when Huggins led off with a walk, stole second and went to third on Bustillos’ bunt single. After a strikeout, Newlin gave the Lady Warriors a 1-0 lead with an RBI groundout to second. A popout kept Denison’s deficit at a run.