Diamond Roundup — W'wright, Gunter softball advance; DHS ties for 2nd

WHITEWRIGHT — Madie Rohre threw a three-hitter with three strikeouts and two walks and was 2-for-3 with a double, triple, walked and scored as Whitewright swept Paris Chisum with a 4-1 victory in their Class 3A Region II bi-district series.

Whitewright (19-7) will face Whitesboro in the area round.

Kiley Anderson doubled, walked twice, drove in a run and scored twice, Kiera Anderson was 2-for-3 and drove in a run, Regan Eldredge was 2-for-4 and scored and Abreanna Smith singled and drove in two runs for the Lady Tigers.

Peyton Holland was 3-for-3 with two doubles and scored for Paris Chisum (15-13).

Game 2

Gunter 3, Edgewood 2

In Nevada, Madi Thigpen’s walk-off RBI single finished off a comeback as Gunter rallied to sweep Edgewood in a Class 3A Region II bi-district series at Community.

Gunter (22-6) will face Pilot Point in the area round.

The Lady Tigers were down to their final out when Skyler Pogue tied the game with an RBI double and then Thigpen completed the rally with her hit.

Thigpen went 2-for-3 and walked, Pogue drove in a pair, Rhyan Pogue allowed an earned run on three hits with eight strikeouts and no walks and also went 3-for-3 with two doubles and a triple, walked and scored and Shey Menhkoff singled and scored for Gunter.

Trinity Hale was 2-for-3 with a double, drove in a run and scored for Edgewood (18-10).

Class 2A Region II

Game 2

Petrolia 6, Collinsville 1

In Bowie, Tessa Vannoy tripled and scored during Collinsville’s loss against Bowie as the Lady Pirates were eliminated by Petrolia in a Class 2A Region II bi-district series.

Addisyn McDonnell drove in a run, Haidyn Bryson singled and Devyn Elvington and Bella Hall walked for Collinsville (14-11).

Tatem Cox was 2-for-4 with a triple, two RBI and scored for Petrolia (14-11), which will face Tolar in the area round.

Baseball

District 10-5A

Denison 11, The Colony 10

Garland Parker singled, drove in three and scored as the Denison Yellow Jackets closed the regular season with their ninth straight victory to earn a share of second place after beating The Colony in the District 10-5A finale.

Denison (18-12, 10-4) will need to break the tie with Wylie East to determine the second and third seeds for the playoffs.

Ty Kirkbride was 2-for-4, drove in a run and scored, Jack Aleman singled and drove in two, Zane Bellows singled, walked and scored three times and Drew Meek singled, drove in a run and scored for the Jackets, who trailed 9-6 going to the bottom of the fourth inning.

Robert Farr was 2-for-4 with a double, three RBI and scored for The Colony (6-19, 2-12).

Princeton 1, Sherman 0

In Princeton, Landon Gutierrez allowed a run on four hits with six strikeouts and two walks for Sherman but lost a pitchers’ duel as the fifth-place Bearcats ended the season with a loss against Princeton.

Hunter Purser singled and walked, Landen Brand doubled and Gutierrez walked for Sherman (10-16, 5-9), which tied McKinney North in the standings.

Ashton Gatica threw a two-hitter with nine strikeouts and two walks for Princeton (5-19, 3-11).

District 9-4A

Van Alstyne 5, Sanger 3

In Van Alstyne, Riley Dancer was 2-for-3 with two RBI and scored as the Panthers clinched the final playoff spot with a victory over fifth-place Sanger in the district finale.

Mathew Crawford was 3-for-3 and drove in a run, Cade Milroy singled, walked and scored twice, Luke Juarez singled and scored and Blake Skipworth singled and walked for Van Alstyne (16-7, 6-6), which will take on the District 10-4A champ to open the playoffs.

Chase Wernimont doubled, walked twice, drove in a run and scored for Sanger (11-13, 4-8), which would have forced a rematch with VA in a tie-breaker game with the winner advancing to the postseason.