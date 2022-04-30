College Roundup — AC women's water polo dominates CWPA D-III honors

Herald Democrat

AC women's water polo dominates CWPA Division III honors

BRIDGEPORT, Pa. — Austin College head coach Mark Lawrence was named CWPA Division III West Coach of the Year, Brooke Le was tabbed as the CWPA Division III Most Valuable Player and six 'Roos earned all-conference honors.

Lawrence earned Coach of the Year honors for the second time as he guided the program to a record 13 wins and its second consecutive CWPA Division III title. The 'Roos finished 12-1 against Division III opponents, including logging the first win over a team ranked in the top five. The 'Roos went unbeaten against CWPA Division III opponents this season, and have now won 22 straight games against conference foes.

Le, a senior from Flower Mound, was named first team all-conference as well as MVP after finishing the regular season with 42 goals, 24 steals and 20 assists. Her 42 regular season goals were good for second on the team.

Also named to the first team were seniors Lexi Wong, Sophie Oliver and Valery Piachonkina while junior Lauren Olivier and sophomore Alyssa Ross were both on the second team.

Wong, a senior from Lantana, paced the 'Roos with 45 goals and 29 steals, and also chipped in 18 assists. Oliver, a senior from Houston who was last year's CWPA Division III MVP, had 18 goals and 17 steals. Piachonkina, a senior from Castro Valley, Calif., was a stalwart in goal with 119 blocks while splitting time, including a 65% block percentage in conference competition. She also added 22 steals and 14 assists.

Olivier, a junior from Indio, Calif., had 12 goals, nine steals and eight assists in her first season with the 'Roos. Ross, a sophomore from San Jose, Calif., had 11 goals, seven assists and seven steals.

Softball

GAC

Arkansas Tech 2, Southeastern Oklahoma State 1

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — Marilyn Alvarado was 2-for-3 as Southeastern Oklahoma State came away with a split after a loss to Arkansas Tech followed a 1-0 victory in a Great American Conference series to end the regular season.

Also in Game 2, Gracie Ore singled, walked and drove in a run, Kamarie Wallace singled and scored and Cheyenne Mahy and Amberlyn Walsworth combined on a five-hitter for the Savage Storm (30-23, 19-13), who close out the series on Saturday.

In the opener, Walsworth threw a two-hit shutout with eight strikeouts and no walks, Jaleigh Durst tripled and scored, Peyton Streetman walked twice, Lauren White drove in a run and Orr doubled.

Baseball

GAC

Southeastern Oklahoma State 10, East Central 3

DURANT, Okla. — Richard Ware was 2-for-3 with a homer, walked, drove in three and scored twice as Southeastern Oklahoma State opened its Great American Conference series with a victory over East Central.

Damon Burroughs was 2-for-3 with a double, walked twice, drove in a run and scored three times, Bryce McDermott was 2-for-4 with two RBI, Matt Miles was 2-for-4, walked, drove in a run and scored, Cameron French singled and drove in two, Reid Rice singled, walked and scored twice and Connor Priest allowed three runs on four hits with 13 strikeouts and a walk in seven innings for the Savage Storm (30-18, 18-13), who end the regular season with a double-header against ECU on Saturday afternoon.

SCAC

Trinity 5, Austin College 1

Scott Hosmer went 2-for-4 during Austin College’s home loss to No. 14 Trinity in the opener of their Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference series.

Sergio De Paoli doubled and scored, Logan Ballard drove in a run, Walker Davis doubled and Jake Webster, Mason Woodhouse, Garrett Gray and Branson Vrazel singled for the ‘Roos (8-26, 3-13), who close out the season with a double-header against Trinity on Saturday afternoon.

Storm women’s tennis advances at GAC tourney

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Southeastern Oklahoma State women’s tennis opened the Great American Conference Tournament with a sweep of doubles play en route to a 4-0 victory over Ouachita Baptist.

The Savage Storm (18-7) face Arkansas Tech in the semifinals at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

The duo of Skye Royall and Georgia Hosking picked up the first doubles victory at number one, downing Austynn Crocker and Shelly Davilus, 6-1.

Vanessa Cozamanis and Sara Gonzales picking up a 6-2 win at number two with Vanessa Nitu and Elizaveta Tregubova winning 6-2 at number three.

Cozamanis pushed that lead to 2-0 when she earmed a 6-1, 6-1 win over Davilus at the number six position.

Hosking followed at the four position with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Clarisa Valenzuela to stretch the lead to 3-0.

Tregubova brought the match to a close at the number five spot as she ran away with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Ali May.