Softball Roundup — Gunter wins opener; Whitesboro, Tom Bean advance

NEVADA — Rhyan Pogue threw a three-hitter with 10 strikeouts and a walk and also hit a two-run homer as Gunter started its Class 3A Region II bi-district series with a 6-1 victory over Edgewood at Community.

Gunter (21-6) will go for the sweep at 8 p.m. on Friday while Edgewood (18-9) will try to force a deciding third game that would be at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Community.

Hayden Fox was 2-for-4 with a double, drove in a run and scored twice, Skylar Pogue was 2-for-3, Madi Thigpen singled and scored and Olivia Eft and Shey Menhkoff both scored for the Lady Tigers.

Mia Saldivar was 2-for-2 with a double and walked for Edgewood.

Whitesboro 15, Dallas Life Oak Cliff 0 (3)

In Anna, Karley Wolf and Maci Graves combined on a no-hitter with seven strikeouts and a walk while also contributing at the plate in Whitesboro’s run-rule victory over Dallas Life Oak Cliff in a Class 3A Region II bi-district match-up.

Whitesboro (18-9) will face the Whitewright-Paris Chisum winner in the area round.

Wolf was 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBI while Graves singled, drove in two and scored twice, Bradi Gallaway singled, walked twice, drove in a run and scored twice, Addisen McBride walked, drove in a run and scored twice, Olivia Hildebrand tripled and scored and Keely Hartless and Maddy Cole each walked and scored twice.

Dallas Life Oak Cliff finished its season at 9-9.

Game 1

Whitewright 6, Paris Chisum 4

In Chisum, Madie Rohre’s two-run triple with two outs in the top of the seventh inning lifted Whitewright to the victory over Paris Chisum to start a Class 3A Region II bi-district series.

Whitewright (18-7) will try to sweep with a win at home at 6:30 p.m. on Friday while Chisum (15-12) will look to force a deciding third game at noon on Saturday at Community.

Rohre went 2-for-3 with her triple, a home run and four RBI and allowed four hits and struck out 10 while walking two, Annsley Campbell doubled and drove in a run, Ashton Long and Kiley Anderson each walked and scored and Regan Eldredge singled and scored for the Lady Tigers.

Game 2

Prairiland 8, Bells 0

In Nevada, Kylee Beach singled for the Lady Panthers but Prairiland eliminated Bells by sweeping its Class 3A Region II bi-district series at Community.

Prairiland (23-7), which eliminated Bells (14-17) for the second straight year, will face the Boyd-Maypearl winner in the area round. McKenna Guest allowed three hits and struck out 18 with no walks while Kyndal Yaross homered and drove in three for the Lady Patriots.

Blair Baker and Chloe Russum singled for the Lady Panthers.

Emory Rains 4, Pottsboro 0

In Bells, Emily Pittman singled during Pottsboro’s loss against Emory Rains in a Class 3A Region II bi-district match-up.

Tessa De La Cruz singled, Kayci Schiltz waked and Aly Malone walked and allowed four runs on eight hits with nine strikeouts and two walks for Pottsboro (19-8).

Rains (16-8) advanced to face the Grandview-Valley View winner in the area round.

Class 2A Region II

Tom Bean 5, Cumby 2 (9)

In Nevada, Madison Holmes was 5-for-5 and scored twice as Tom Bean outlasted Cumby in nine innings in a Class 2A Region II bi-district match-up.

Tom Bean (13-9) will face either Crawford or Wortham in the area round.

Kiki Carter did not allow an earned run, scattering 11 hits without a walk and striking out 13, Ryan Jones tripled, walked and drove in two, Delaney Hemming was 2-for-5 and scored and Emmy Pennell singled, drove in a run and scored for the Lady Tomcats.

Game 1

Petrolia 3, Collinsville 1

In Bowie, Audrey Light singled and drove in a run during Collinsville’s loss against Petrolia in the series opener of a Class 2A Region II bi-district series.

Devyn Elvington walked and scored while Audrey Miller and Abby Martin walked for Collinsville (14-10), which will try to force Game 3 at 1 p.m. on Friday at Bowie. A third game, if necessary, would immediately follow.

Addi Elledge threw a one-hitter with 16 strikeouts and three walks for Petrolia (13-11).

TAPPS Division IV District 1

Texoma Christian 23, Kennedale Fellowship 13 (6)

In Sherman, Nealee Russell was 2-for-3 with four RBI and scored three times as Texoma Christian clinched a playoff spot and third place with a run-rule victory over Kennedale Fellowship in the district finale at TCS.

Paige Miller was 3-for-3, walked twice, drove in three and scored three times and Kate Turner walked five times and scored five times for Texoma Christian (5-5, 5-5), which will open the playoffs against Waco Vanguard next week.