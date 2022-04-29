Lady Jackets forced into catch-up mode after Game 1 loss to Memorial

Herald Democrat

FRISCO — After some early fireworks foretold a back-and-forth battle, Denison wasn’t able to keep pace as the half-innings clicked over on the scoreboard and now the Lady Jackets find themselves facing elimination.

Frisco Memorial used its speed and short game paired with a three-hitter from Madelyn Muller as the Lady Warriors defended their home turf with a 6-3 win over the Lady Jackets to open a Class 5A Region II bi-district series.

Denison (20-10) will try to keep its season alive with a victory at home at 6:30 p.m. on Friday while Memorial (23-7) looks to advance and avoid a deciding third game that would be at 3 p.m. at Melissa on Saturday.

Jewel Hiberd was 2-for-4 and drove in a run, Ashlinn Hamilton homered and allowed two earned runs on five hits with 10 strikeouts and three walks, Katelynn Martinez walked and scored and Autumn Mitchell scored for the Lady Jackets.

Payton Newlin homered, Alexis Taylor singled, drove in a run and scored, Avery Cannon singled, walked, and scored twice, Taylee Chasko was 2-for-3 and Muller allowed an earned run on those three hits with 11 strikeouts and three walks for the Lady Warriors.

Down by just a run going to the top of the fifth inning, Hiberd opened the frame with a single to right. But three straight groundouts were the start of Muller retiring the final nine Lady Jackets — and a stretch of 12 of 13 — she faced to secure the victory.

Memorial added a pair of insurance runs in the bottom of the fifth. Newlin reached on an error and was sacrificed to second before Taylor’s RBI single to right. Taylor ended up at third on the play and after Cannon walked and stole second, Olivia Tefft bunted near first base which allowed Taylor to score for the final margin.

Cannon stepped to the plate to open the bottom of the second and her fly ball to center was misplayed, it went to the wall and she was able to come all the way around to pull the Lady Warriors within a run.

Hamilton worked around a two-out walk to keep Denison in front but Newlin’s solo blast to left center in the third tied the score at three.

The Lady Warriors went in front to stay in the fourth when Cannon walked, ended up at third on a sacrifice and scored on a two-out error. Hamilton limited the damage by getting a strikeout with runners at the corners to end the inning.

In the top of the fourth, Camryn Nixon led off with a walk as Denison looked to extend its advantage but was stranded at second after a sacrifice bunt.

The lead continued to change hands in the early innings as the Lady Jackets went up 3-1 in the top of the second. Martinez walked with one out, was sacrificed to second by Alicia Bohannon and Mitchell hit a one-hopper to first that ricocheted to the second baseman Natalie Gowan, whose throw to first was mishandled and the error allowed Martinez to score.

Mitchell then stole second and scored on Hiberd’s two-out hit to right center.

Memorial tied the game in the bottom of the first when Briana Gomez walked, stole second, went to third on a one-out passed ball and scored on Gowan’s bunt to the right side.

Hamilton had given Denison the lead just two batters into the game with her solo homer to right field. Hannah Grinspan followed with a walk but was stranded at third after a two-out steal.