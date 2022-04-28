Lynn Burkhead

For the Herald Democrat

Sit and Stay for Wise Old Gobblers Who Won’t Play the Springtime Game

In my turkey hunting career, I’ve often called out to a willing longbeard who will eagerly play the springtime game.

Make a few calls, he gobbles his head off, and I’m soon filling out a turkey tag.

If an old tom isn’t willing to play that game, I often keep moving and go looking for a longbeard who will waltz right in like they do on TV and YouTube videos.

It’s a tactic known among hunters as running-and-gunning, and it often works in the Texas and Oklahoma turkey woods. In fact, most of my turkeys have been tagged this way down through the years.

But it doesn’t always work, because some cagey old gobblers demand the patience of the Biblical figure known as Job.

And when that’s necessary, instead of running and gunning, it can still pay to sit down for a spell and exercise some extreme patience. In other words, when the longbeards aren’t cooperating and coming in on a string, adopting a sit and stay strategy can eventually make them pay a visit to the dinner table.

“If you’ve done your scouting and you know there are birds in the area sit and call and be patient,” notes Mossy Oak pro-staff member and spring turkey hunting guru Kevin Faver.

“No matter what you hear about turkeys, there are very few easy hunts. So when you go, be patient.”

Why be patient? Because heavily pressured gobblers — from either hunters, predators, or both — will often make their moves quietly and slowly, scarcely uttering a peep as they case the woods for any sign of would-be trouble.

With a silent tom approaching like that, the hunter often never knows the longbeard is there until the bird is spooked by said hunter moving a body part or getting up to relocate.

How do I know? Don’t ask, because I certainly don’t have the patience of Job.

If I did, you’d see proof of my turkey hunting skills on Outdoor Channel or in the pages of an outdoor magazine.

Instead, I’m the guy who often eats a Butterball from the grocery store. And I’m getting pretty good at that.

Somehow, it just doesn’t taste the same as a wise old gobbler carried out from deep in the springtime woods.