Denison seniors hoping to finish like they started

When they arrived at the diamond with their whole high school careers in front of them, Ashlinn Hamilton, Jewel Hiberd and Hannah Grinspan never could have thought about the twists and turns heading their way.

It started with the best season in Denison history, followed by a global pandemic that didn’t even give them a chance to build on that success.

Then there was the heartbreak of being on the wrong side of a tie-breaker to be left out the playoffs last spring.

“Going into this season going to playoffs was one of the top priorities,” Hiberd said. “We were going to take it one game at a time.”

During their senior year, they were barely in postseason position past the midway point of 10-5A play. But a five-game winning streak vaulted them to third place and they will get a chance to see if they can have an ending just like they started as Denison (20-9) faces Frisco Memorial (22-7) in a Class 5A Region II bi-district series.

“I feel really pumped and ready to play,” Hamilton said. “We’ve talked about it with the underclassmen, what it all means.”

Game 1 is at Memorial at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday; Game 2 is at Denison at 6:30 p.m. on Friday and a third game, if necessary, is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Saturday at Melissa.

There was an expectation Denison would be more than just in the mix again after losing only one senior from a group which came up just short.

“We talked about controlling the controllables. Do our very best each game, one inning at a time and not look forward,” DHS head coach Jeremy Green said. “We didn’t think about playoffs until we clinched. And it was a quick talk when we made it because we still have things to do.”

This is the second time Denison has won at least 20 games — the other came in 2019 — but the first where all those victories in the regular season. That region quarterfinal appearance also saw the Lady Jackets get past the first round for the first time since 2006.

“We know the feeling of winning a playoff game,” Hiberd said. “We know how good that feels.”

The Lady Jackets ended two games ahead of Wylie East and Lovejoy by ripping off that winning streak where Hamilton had a pair of shutouts to go with a 3-2 victory over Prosper Rock Hill — the only district loss for the 10-5A champs — and a 2-1 win over Lovejoy that sealed the berth.

“We got a good bit of pressure because of the last three games and I think we handled it pretty well,” Hiberd said. “And that will help us in the playoffs.”

Denison put pressure on East and Lovejoy to keep pace and neither could — East went 1-4 down the stretch while Lovejoy was 3-4 in the second half as they tied for fourth with 7-7 records. Lovejoy beat East in the tie-breaker game for the last spot.

“Those were moments you have to step up,” Hamilton said. “The pressure of needing to win those games...we know we can fight and win.”

It was a bit of revenge because it was Wylie East that won the tie-breaker a year ago to keep Denison home despite its 8-6 district mark. What made it hurt most was that five of the six losses were by three runs or less and both games against East were winnable – the first saw Denison suffer a one-run loss after holding a one-run lead with six outs left and the rematch was a loss in 15 innings.

And even though they were swept by East again, they were able to take care of business against other teams to avoid that being an issue in the long run.

“Last year we lost five of those games by a total of 11 runs. That’s how close we were,” Green said. “Our great players got better. Our good players got better. We hit the better pitchers in the district better this year. The numbers show that.”

Denison and Memorial squared off in the first week of the season at the Celina Tournament and the Lady Jackets earned a 3-0 victory in five innings.

“It’s always a confidence booster and we’ve gotten better since February but I know they have too,” Green said. “They have a legitimate pitcher and three or four hitters to go with her. We’ll have to be ready.”

Frisco Memorial ended up getting the second seed out of District 9-5A after a coin flip against Frisco Reedy to determine the second and third seeds.

The program has only been around for four years but last season Lady Warriors were in the playoffs for the first time and made the region quarterfinals before losing to Rock Hill and finishing at 18-6.

Memorial, which was the district champ in 2021, dropped down to the tie for second at 14-4 in 9-5A action behind Frisco Heritage’s 18-0 mark.

Alexis Taylor leads the team with a .514 batting average, nine homers and 34 RBI while Natalie Gowan is hitting .448 with 10 doubles and 26 RBI and Payton Newlin has driven in 28 runs.

Madelyn Muller is 18-7 with a 0.62 earned run average and has allowed 55 hits and 23 walks with 208 strikeouts in 124 and two-thirds innings.