Howe clinches playoffs before Whitewright's walk-off victory

WHITEWRIGHT — It was a contest worthy of a playoff berth, one scoreless through five innings, tied at two heading into extra innings and continuing deep into the night.

But the first game of the double-header — no slouch in its own right — turned out to be the difference in the Howe Bulldogs gaining the final postseason spot out of District 11-3A and the Whitewright Tigers coming up short.

But Whitewright wouldn’t go quietly, getting the winning run when Cooper Coley scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the ninth to give the Tigers a 3-2 win.

Carson Daniels was hit by a pitch, walked and scored, Cooper Jones scored and Kaleb McNutt drove in a run for Howe (11-12, 7-7), which will open the playoffs against the 12-3A champion. The Bulldogs had a shot at the three seed if they had won and moved into a tie with Bells in the standings. Still, Howe advanced past the regular season for the first time since 2018.

“There is playoffs next week and we wouldn’t be going if it weren’t for this group of seniors,” first-year HHS head coach Cody Nitson said. “It comes from the fact this group never gave up.”

Coley walked twice and scored, Deegan Bement and Clayton Warford each singled and scored and Shane Davis drove in a run for Whitewright (9-17, 6-8), which was seeking its first postseason appearance since 2019.

“I think it shows a lot about our relentlessness,” WHS head coach Daniel Barge said. “There was energy no matter what. After that first game we wanted to get it for the seniors, and it was a senior who scored the winning run.”

Howe clinched its spot with a 5-4 victory in the opener. After falling behind 4-0 after three innings, the Bulldogs cut the deficit in half with two runs in the fourth and completed the comeback that kept there from being a winner-take-all match-up to cap off the night.

“It was a well-played game on both sides,” Barge said. “I knew we’d have opportunity because we’re both similar teams.”

Even though it lost some luster, Game 2 stayed close the entire way.

Matt Hayes, who struck out nine and didn’t walk a batter in six innings, retired 10 of the first 11 Tigers he faced, hitting Caden Mallen with one out in the second for the only base runner until Tyler Trapp’s one-out double to left center in the fourth. He was stranded at third after a wild pitch and Coley reached on a dropped third strike with one out in the fifth.

“He’s moved from starter to reliever, starter to reliever,” Nitson said. “There’s four guys who we’re going to be throwing and I like our chances in a series behind those four.”

Meanwhile Trapp, who also finished with nine strikeouts, worked out of a couple jams to keep the Bulldogs off the board early.

With two outs in the first he hit Austin Haley and Daniels and a wild pitch moved them along before Trapp got a strikeout to end that threat. He worked around an error in the third and a catcher’s interference in the fourth before Howe started the fifth with Luke Catching getting hit by a pitch and Garren Lankford singled to left with one out. Luke Lopez fouled out on a bunt attempt and another strikeout sent the game into the sixth inning with no score.

Howe went up 2-0 when Daniels walked with one out and moved over to second and third on wild pitches before Jones reached on catcher’s interference. Jones stole second and the throw went into center, allowing Daniels to score and Jones to get to third. McNutt plated the other run with a groundout to shortstop.

But Whitewright immediately answered in the bottom of the inning. Bement and Warford singled, moved up on a wild pitch and another throw to the backstop allowed Bement to score with one out. With Warford at third, Davis’ groundout to second tied the score.

Howe stranded a runner at third in the top of the seventh when Hunter Hance walked with one out and moved up on two wild pitches.

Coley walked with one out in the bottom of the seventh but was erased on a double play.

In the eighth, Howe got Haley to third after a leadoff single, two steals and a one-out walk by Garrett Gibbs but two strikeouts kept the game tied. Whitewright had two runners reach on errors in the bottom of the frame but couldn’t push the winning run across.

That would come in the ninth.

Hance reached second with one out but was left there when second baseman Dylan Gudgel ranged into short center and caught a ball Haley hit for the final out before Coley walked with two outs, was at second on a wild pitch and Gudgel had an infield single with a slow roller between first and the mound that sent Coley to third. The game ended moments later when Coley raced home on another wild pitch.