College Roundup — Storm baseball win non-conference slugfest

EDMOND, Okla. — Damon Burroughs was 2-for-4 with two RBI and scored as Southeastern Oklahoma State defeated Oklahoma Christian, 11-8, in non-conference action.

Blake McQuain was 2-for-4, walked, drove in a run and scored, Richard Ware doubled, walked twice, drove in two and scored, Matt Miles singled, walked, drove in two and scored, Dylan Herd singled, walked twice and scored and singled, drove in a run and scored twice for the Savage Storm (29-18), who close the season by hosting East Central in a Great American Conference series starting on Friday.

Storm's Walsworth earns GAC softball weekly honor

DURANT, Okla. — Following three-straight pitching victories last week, Southeastern Oklahoma State's Amberlyn Walsworth has been named Great American Conference Pitcher of the Week.

Walsworth helped lead the Savage Storm to a 5-0 week with wins over Texas Woman's and Henderson State.

She posted a 3-0 record with a 1.05 ERA across three appearances with two starts.

She tossed a pair of complete games, finishing with 20 innings while striking out 20 and allowing opponents to hit just .174.

Six from SOSU receive All-MIAA/GAC men's tennis honors

DURANT, Okla. — Six Southeastern Oklahoma State players picked up recognition as the MIAA released the All-MIAA/GAC Men's Tennis teams.

Thabo Ncube picked up the team's lone singles honor, earning honorable mention recognition at the No. 6 singles spot.

Ncube, a native of Harare, Zimbabwe, posted an 11-7 record in singles play, including a five-match winning streak.

In doubles play, the duo of George Botha and Marin Jurkovic picked up honorable mention honors at No. 1 doubles with Stipan Madzar and Ncube at No. 2 and Manuel Pilotto and Gen Naray taking the same honors at the three position.

Botha, a native of Cradock, South Africa, and Jurkovic, a native of Zagreb, Croatia, picked up eight doubles wins that also included a five-match winning streak.

Madzar, a native of Split, Croatia, and Ncube posted 12 wins in doubles play as a team, including a five-match winning streak to open the season.

Pilotto, a native of Neuquen, Argentina, and Naraya, a native of Perth, Australia, partnered up midway through the season and won their first six matches playing together, finishing with six wins as a duo on the season.