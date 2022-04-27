Bells drops bi-district series-opener against Prairiland

NEVADA— Each turn in the batter’s box led to an empty result for the Lady Panthers, whether it was a fly ball to left, a groundout to short or a popout on the infield.

No matter what Bells did, it couldn’t solve anything McKenna Guest was throwing its way. And despite trailing by only a run heading to the fifth inning, the Lady Panthers’ lack of base runners never gave them a chance to get on the board.

Guest, a junior who is committed to Stephen F. Austin, threw a perfect game with 14 strikeouts and also had an RBI single, walked twice and scored twice as Prairiland defeated the Lady Panthers, 8-0, to open a Class 3A Region II bi-district series at Community.

“I knew she was a good pitcher. I was proud of the way we put the ball in play,” BHS head coach Lisa Carter said. “We had some good swings.”

Bells (14-16) will try to even the series with a win in Game 2 at 4 p.m. on Thursday and force a deciding third contest at 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Kyndal Yaross was 2-for-4 with a homer, double and four RBI while Jada Torres was 3-for-4 and scored for Prairiland (22-7), which is looking to eliminate the Lady Panthers for the second straight season.

Kylee Beach popped out twice to go with a groundout while Kinley Weger had a bunt attempt snuffed out and nearly singled to left with two outs in the sixth but Lanna Riney grabbed it and Bailee Dorris sent a ball behind third that Torres tracked down from her shortstop position before crossing the foul line for the second out of the fourth inning.

The Lady Patriots closed out the scoring in the seventh on a two-run double to center by Yaross.

Prairiland had broken the game open with a five-run fifth inning that showcased its ability to play both small ball and the long ball.

Torres had an infield single between the circle and first base, stole second and was sacrificed to third. An error put runners at the corners before Kirsten Bridges bunted. Catcher Blair Baker faked the throw to first and tried to get Torres off third. The return throw to the plate was late as Prairiland extended its lead.

Guest had an RBI infield single to short and the result of the play had two runners in scoring position. Bells nearly got out of the inning down just 3-0 when Allison Choate flew out to right and the Lady Panthers had a chance for a double play at second but the throw to the base was wild and ended up being a sac fly.

“They did put pressure on the bases,” Carter said. “We were trying to be too quick. Focus on the moment we were in and not try to do too much.”

Yaross then launched a two-run homer to left and Prairiland held a 6-0 advantage.

Chloe Russum held the Lady Patriots to a run through the first four innings. She set Prairiland down in order in the first and fourth while working around a two-out walk by Guest in the third.

The Lady Patriots went ahead 1-0 in the second. Yaross reached on an error to start the inning and Lexi Smith had a one-out single. After another fielder’s choice, Riney scored on a wild pitch.

“I think they struggled with her in the beginning,” Carter said. “She worked ahead in the count. They had two hard-hit balls. She did a good job. They figured it out a little bit after that.”