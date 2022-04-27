Baseball Roundup — Denison's win streak at 8; Gunter perfect in 11-3A

Herald Democrat

Garland Parker’s two-run single in the bottom of the sixth inning lifted second-place Denison to its eighth straight victory as it pulled out a 2-1 win over first-place Lovejoy in District 10-5A action.

Canaan Farley Jr. allowed a run on five hits with four strikeouts and three walks in six innings and also walked and scored, Cooper Mackay struck out the side in the seventh for the save, Zane Bellows was hit by a pitch and scored and Peyton Johnson and Preston Paulson singled for Denison (17-12, 9-4), which is tied with Prosper Rock Hill and Wylie East in the standings. The Jackets host The Colony on Friday night to end the regular season and a win would clinch no worse than a tie for second, pending the outcomes of the Wylie East-McKinney North and Rock Hill-Lovejoy match-ups to determine the final three seeds for the playoffs.

Kolby Branch doubled, walked and scored for Lovejoy (18-8, 11-2).

Wylie East 6, Sherman 0

In Sherman, Hunter Purser singled during fifth-place Sherman’s loss against second-place Wylie East in District 10-5A action at Sherman High School.

Logan Williams and Drake Dodder walked for Sherman (10-15, 5-8), which ends its season at Princeton on Friday night.

Brennon Boyd had the one-hitter with 10 strikeouts and two walks for Wylie East (15-8, 9-4), which is tied with Denison and Prosper Rock Hill in the standings.

District 9-4A

Van Alstyne 14, Gainesville 4 (6)

In Gainesville, Cade Milroy was 2-for-4 with a double, triple, three RBI and scored three times as fourth-place Van Alstyne guaranteed itself no worse than a play-in game after its victory over Gainesville.

Dakota Howard was 2-for-4 with a triple, walked, drove in a run and scored three times, Justus Hill was 2-for-4 with a triple, drove in a run and scored three times, Mathew Crawford was 2-for-2 and drove in a run and Weston Holbert was 2-for-3, drove in a run and scored twice for Van Alstyne (15-7, 5-6), which ends the season by hosting fifth-place Sanger on Friday night. A victory by the Panthers locks up the final playoff berth while a Sanger win would force the two to play again with the winner advancing.

Lucas Riddle was 2-for-3, walked, drove in a run and scored for Gainesville (2-18, 0-11).

District 10-3A

Whitesboro 5, S&S 1

In Sadler, Mac Harper allowed a run on three hits with nine strikeouts and two walks as third-place Whitesboro swept S&S to end the regular season.

Jace Sanders doubled, drove in two and scored, Jake Hermes doubled and scored, Jacob Smith singled, drove in a run and scored, Torran Naglestad walked and scored and Greyson Ledbetter walked and drove in a run for Whitesboro (18-6, 11-3), which needs to wait for the Boyd-Paradise outcome on Friday night to see if the Bearcats end up with second or third seed for the playoffs.

Keeden Jones singled and scored, Josh Pittner singled and drove in a run and Eli Mahan singled for sixth-place S&S (8-17, 3-11).

Whitesboro started with a 9-2 victory. Ledbetter was 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and scored twice, Sanders was 2-for-4 with a double, drove in a run and scored twice, Maxx Parker was 2-for-4 with two RBI and allowed an unearned run on five hits in six innings of relief with eight strikeouts and a walk, Smith doubled, walked and scored twice and Hermes singled and scored twice.

Cade Russell was 3-for-3 with a double and scored while Mahan singled and drove in two runs and Kota Richardson walked twice for the Rams.

District 11-3A

Gunter 10, Bells 2

In Bells, Trey Oblas homered, walked and drove in two as Gunter finished off an undefeated district run with a sweep of third-place Bells.

Carter Layton was 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles, drove in a run and scored twice, Riekkhen Bostick was 3-for-4 and drove in a run, Isaac Villanueva allowed an earned run on four hits with 11 strikeouts and no walks in six innings, Kaden Rigsby singled, walked, drove in two and scored, Cade Dodson singled and scored twice and Mason Sadler walked three times and scored for Gunter (25-1, 14-0), which has won 17 straight. The Tigers will open the postseason against the fourth seed from 12-3A.

Lane Kendrick and Colt Stone each singled and scored, Ben Burleson singled and drove in a run and Landan Morse drove in a run for Bells (15-8, 8-6), which will face the runner-up from 12-3A to begin the playoffs.

Gunter started with a 2-1 victory as Bostick allowed a run on four hits with 11 strikeouts and no walks. Dodson singled and drove in a run, Sadler walked twice and scored, Rigsby doubled and scored and Oblas doubled.

Kendrick singled and scored, Morse singled and drove in a run and did not allow an earned run on five hits with eight strikeouts and two walks in six innings, Cooper Smith doubled and Preston Carter singled for the Panthers.

Pottsboro 10, Leonard 0 (5)

In Pottsboro, Jay Bradley was 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles and two RBI as the second-place Cardinals swept Leonard in a double-header to end the regular season.

Aaron Massie and Jaxson Squires combined on a four-hitter with six strikeouts and no walks, Jaxson Jester was 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and scored, Barrett Kent singled, walked and scored twice and Grayson Watson walked twice and scored twice for the Cardinals (22-6, 11-3), who will play the third seed out of District 12-3A to open the playoffs next week.

Tyler Newby, Josh Barlange, Peyton Bradley and Kale Perkins singled for Leonard (5-13, 3-11).

Pottsboro started with a 15-0 victory in five innings as Kent threw a perfect game with 10 strikeouts and also doubled, drove in two and scored twice. Jester was 2-for-2 with a double, homer, walked twice, drove in four and scored three times, Jake Kubik singled, walked, drove in a pair and scored three times, Reid Thompson was 2-for-3 with a double and scored twice, Bradley singled, walked, drove in two and scored and Massie singled, drove in a run and scored.

District 11-2A

Collinsville 14, Tom Bean 2 (5)

In Tom Bean, Logan Jenkins was 3-for-5 with four RBI and scored three times as Collinsville finished off an undefeated district run with a victory over third-place Tom Bean.

Cash Morgan was 3-for-4, walked, drove in two and scored three times, Colin Barnes was 3-for-5, drove in a run and scored twice, Parker Wells was 3-for-3, drove in a run and scored three times, Reed Patterson was 3-for-4 with a double and scored three times, Hunter Vannoy was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI and Rylan Newman was 2-for-3 with two doubles and walked for Collinsville (21-5, 12-0), which opens the playoffs next week against the fourth seed from 12-2A.

Owen Langford singled and drove in a run, Chris Harmon walked and drove in a run and Gage Moore and Alex Sanchez doubled for Tom Bean (8-14, 7-5), which will play the 12-2A runner-up in the bi-district round.

Tioga 8, Trenton 7 (8)

In Tioga, Tanner Yant’s two-run double in the bottom of the eighth inning lifted fifth-place Tioga to a victory over fourth-place Trenton to end its season.

Hayden Hilliard was 2-for-3 with two doubles, walked, drove in a run and scored twice, Logan Westbrook was 2-for-5 with a double and scored twice, Johnny Dorpinghaus doubled, drove in three and scored and Chris Stanley and Austin Norwood each went 2-for-5 and scored for Tioga (6-11, 5-7).