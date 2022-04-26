Local entries fall in quarterfinals of Class 3A state tennis tourney

Herald Democrat

SAN ANTONIO — The tree Texoma entries at the Class 3A state tennis tournament lost in the quarterfinals of their respective brackets at the Annemarie Tennis Center

Whitewright junior Danielle Slack lost her girls singles quarterfinal, 6-3, 6-1 against Lago Vista’s Sarah Long.

Gunter sophomore Parker Hoel lost his boys singles quarterfinal, 6-0, 6-2, against Logan Randall of Idalou.

The Gunter boys doubles team of sophomores Jacob Tackett and Jackson Rue lost their quarterfinal match, 6-3, 6-1, against Ingram Moore’s Frederick Cannon and Nicholas Valenzuela.