Softball Roundup — Sherman ends with a win; Gunter perfect in 11-3A

Herald Democrat

PRINCETON —Ava Gibson homered, walked, drove in two and scored twice as sixth-place Sherman closed its season with an 11-3 victory against Princeton in District 10-5A action.

Bailey Miller was 2-for-4 with a triple, three RBI and scored twice, Marissa Wells was 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and scored, Madison Jarvis was 2-for-4 with a double, Libby Cernero doubled, walked twice, drove in a run and scored, Addey Kuhn singled and drove in two, Mackenzie Clark singled, walked twice and scored, Ally Baker doubled and scored and Natalie Rodriguez singled, drove in a run and scored for Sherman (9-19, 5-9).

Hallie Day was 2-for-4 with a double, triple, two RBI and scored for Princeton (5-18, 1-13).

The Colony 12, Denison 2 (6)

In The Colony, Ashlinn Hamilton was 2-for-2 with a double, walked and scored as third-place Denison ended the regular season with a loss against second-place The Colony in 10-5A play.

Alicia Bohannon, Autumn Mitchell and Campbell Anderson singled and Jewel Hiberd scored for Denison (20-9, 9-5), which opens the playoffs with a bi-district match-up against the runner-up of District 9-5A.

Olivia Wick was 2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI and scored twice for The Colony (17-8, 12-2).

District 9-4A

Celina 12, Van Alstyne 0 (5)

In Celina, Jenna Pharr went 2-for-2 during fifth-place Van Alstyne’s loss against second-place Celina to end the regular season.

Avery Jennings singled and walked and Rylee Adams walked for Van Alstyne (16-9, 5-7), which was eliminated from the playoffs with the loss.

Reagan Radtke homered and drove in three for Celina (19-7, 9-3).

District 11-3A

Gunter 12, Bells 3

In Bells, Rhyan Pogue was 4-for-5 and a triple shy of the cycle with five RBI and did not allow an earned run on seven hits with 10 strikeouts and a walk as Gunter finished off an undefeated district run with a victory over fourth-place Bells.

Hayden Fox was 4-for-5 with a homer, two RBI and scored four times, Skylar Pogue was 4-for-4 with three RBI and Olivia Eft and Lizzie Williams each went 2-for-4, drove in a run and scored twice for Gunter (20-6, 14-0), which opens a bi-district series at Community against Edgewood at 8 p.m. on Thursday. Game 2 is Friday at 8 p.m. and a third game, if necessary, would be at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Blair Baker was 2-for-4 with a double and drove in a run, Chloe Russum was 2-for-4, Kylee Beach singled, drove in a run and scored and Emily Wilson and Riley Rolen each singled and scored for Bells (14-15, 7-7), which opens a bi-district series at Community against Prairiland at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Game 2 is Thursday at 4 p.m. and a third game, if necessary, would be 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Whitewright 11, Howe 1 (6)

In Whitewright, Kiera Anderson was 3-for-4 with four RBI as second-place Whitewright finished the regular season with a victory over Howe.

Madie Rohre allowed a run on three hits with six strikeouts and no walks and doubled, drove in two and scored twice, Kiley Anderson doubled and scored twice, Ashton Long singled, walked twice and scored twice, Annsley Campbell singled, walked and scored twice and Abreanna Smith walked twice and scored for Whitewright (17-7, 10-4), which opens the playoffs against Paris Chisum.

Kennadi Barrett singled and drove in a run, Jocee McCullar singled and scored and Emery Snapp singled for Howe (7-19, 5-9).

Pottsboro 6, Leonard 2

In Leonard, Aly Malone allowed two runs on four hits with 16 strikeouts and a walk as third-place Pottsboro ended the regular season with a victory against Leonard.

Kayci Schiltz singled, walked, drove in a run and scored twice, Leah Kaska doubled, walked and drove in two, Tessa De La Cruz walked twice, drove in a run and scored twice and Emily Pittman walked and drove in a run for Pottsboro (19-7, 9-5), which opens the playoffs with a bi-district match-up against Emory Rains.

Reagan Whitehouse was 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI for Leonard (4-18, 1-13).

District 10-2A

Muenster 9, Collinsville 3

In Muenster, Tessa Vannoy singled, walked, drove in a run and scored during second-place Collinsville’s loss against first-place Muenster to end the regular season.

Devyn Elvington doubled and drove in a run, Audrey Miller singled and walked, Addisyn McDonnell walked twice and Haidyn Bryson walked and scored for Collinsville (14-9, 10-2), which would have earned the district title with a win. The Lady Pirates open the playoffs against the third-place team in 9-2A.

Kennedy Schroeder was 3-for-4 with a double, drove in a run and scored twice for Muenster (16-11, 11-1).