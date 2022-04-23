Pirates pull away for a victory over Bulldogs in 11-2A action

COLLINSVILLE — The Pirates are knocking things off their to-do list, and they are doing it in impressive fashion.

After clinching a district title for the first time since 2005, Collinsville is trying to give its first-year head coach something he’s never done in almost 20 years leading a program.

“In my career I’ve never gone undefeated in a district,” Derrick Jenkins said. “I knew they hadn’t won a district title in a while and once we did that, we talked about what the final games could mean. We talk about those things; what we need to do to take care of your business.”

With eight of the last nine district victories coming by double digits, a win by any margin would finish off a perfect record in 11-2A action after the Pirates beat the Tioga Bulldogs, 13-3, in five innings heading into the regular-season finale.

“Our style of play is going to allow us to be successful,” Jenkins said. “I knew coming in, you get around the kids and you see how athletic they are, you know you can compete.”

And while the victory moved Collinsville one step away from that undefeated run, it also eliminated Tioga from the playoffs. Last year the two tied for fourth place with the Bulldogs advancing and the Pirates staying home.

Logan Jenkins threw a three-hitter with seven strikeouts, a walk and two hit batters and also went 2-for-3, walked, drove in a run and scored three times, Parker Wells singled and drove in three runs, Reed Patterson walked three times, drove in a run and scored twice, Colin Barnes singled, walked twice and scored three times and Rylan Newman singled, drove in a run, walked and scored for Collinsville (20-4, 11-0), which plays at second-place Tom Bean on Tuesday before heading to the playoffs where it will try to get past the first round for the first time since 2004.

Logan Westbrook and Sam Mott singled and scored, Hagen Cobb singled and drove in a run, Tyler Henley walked and scored and Hayden Hilliard drove in a run for Tioga (5-11, 4-7), which ends its season by hosting fourth-place Trenton on Tuesday.

Collinsville put the game away when five of the first six batters reached to begin the fifth inning and the lone out in that stretch ended up driving in a run.

Patterson walked and a pair of wild pitches sent him to third. Wells had a sac fly to right.

Cash Morgan singled to left, stole second and scored on Jenkins’ hit to center and he was at third after an error on the throw to the plate. Newman made it 11-3 with an RBI single to left and the final two runs that made it a double-digit victory came on wild pitches.

Jenkins singled to open the fourth and he eventually came around on wild pitch as the gap stretched to seven.

The Pirates had widened their lead to 7-1 with a four-run third inning. Jenkins walked before Barnes’ bunt single and Hunter Vannoy grounded to first for the second out but plated Jenkins.

Collinsville loaded the bases when Connor Ragsdale walked and Garrett Trevino was hit by a pitch. Patterson then walked to force in a run and Wells, hitting in the No. 9 spot, delivered a two-run single to left.

Ragsdale and Patterson sandwiched walks around an out to begin the second and they would eventually score on wild pitches — the latter coming after Wells sacrificed Patterson to third.

Collinsville tied the game in the bottom of the first when Barnes walked with two outs, stole second, went to third on wild pitch and the throw to get him sailed into left field and he raced home to knot the score at one.

Jenkins retired 10 straight before Henley walked to open the top of the fifth. Mott had an infield single near third base before Cobb’s long single to right made it 8-2. After two quick outs, Austin Norwood was hit by a pitch and Westbrook reached on an error which brought in a run.

But the Bulldogs left the bases loaded and wouldn’t have a chance to pull closer than the five-run margin because Collinsville enacted the run-rule in the bottom of the inning.

Tioga jumped right to the lead when Westbrook singled with one out and an error on the play let him get to second. He went to third on a wild pitch and scored on Hilliard’s sacrifice fly to center.