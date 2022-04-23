College Roundup — AC women's water polo repeats as CWPA D-III champs

Herald Democrat

GROVE CITY, Pa. — The Austin College women's water polo team used a big second half to pull away from Augustana, earning an 18-7 victory to secure their second consecutive CWPA Division III championship.

Brooke Le was named both the CWPA Division III West Division Most Valuable Player, as well as the Championship MVP after her outstanding performance in three games.

She scored three times in the title contest for the ‘Roos (13-7), who have won 22 straight CWPA contests.

Sophie Oliver scored four goals to lead the 'Roos, while Lexi Wong and Le each tallied three times in the win.

Austin College head coach Mark Lawrence was named the CWPA Division III Coach of the Year for the second straight season after leading the 'Roos to the best record in his young program's history, including a 12-1 mark against Division III opponents and an unbeaten mark in conference play.

The 'Roos will head to California in two weeks to participate in the inaugural USA Water Polo Division III Championship, featuring the top two teams from the CWPA as well as the top two from the SCIAC at a site to be determined by the outcome of the SCIAC tournament.

Softball

NTJCAC

Grayson College 20, Ranger 2

J.T. Smith was 4-for-4, homering twice and finishing a triple shy of the cycle, walked, drove in six runs and scored three times as No. 7 Grayson College defeated Ranger College, 20-2, to sweep a North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference double-header.

Kaylee Hewitt was 2-for-2, walked, homered twice including a grand slam, drove in five and scored three times, Amiah Galcatcher was 3-for-3 with a homer, two doubles, three RBI and scored twice, Carsyn Cox was 2-for-4 and scored twice, Kye Stone homered, walked, drove in two and scored twice, Cadence Howard doubled, drove in a run and scored for the Lady Vikings (34-6, 20-3), who play a double-header at Hill College on Wednesday.

Grayson started with a 17-1 victory in five innings. Jordyn Ages and Maddy Gonzales combined on a one-hitter with 12 strikeouts and two walks, Cox was 3-for-3 with a double, three RBI and scored three times, Smith was 2-for-2 with a home and a double, walked twice, drove in three and scored three times, Hewitt was 2-for-3 with a double, walked and drove in two, Galcatcher was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI, Stone was 2-for-4, drove in a run and scored and Ellie Vance doubled, drove in a run and scored.

GAC

Southeastern Oklahoma State 2, Henderson State 1

DURANT, Okla. — Cheyenne Mahy allowed an unearned run on five hits with six strikeouts and a walk and also went 2-for-3 as Southeastern Oklahoma State beat Henderson State, 2-1, to sweep its Great American Conference series.

Peyton Streetman singled, walked and scored, Kamarie Wallace was 2-for-3, Lauren White singled and walked and Marilyn Alvarado singled and scored for the Savage Storm (29-22, 18-12), which ends the regular season with a series at Arkansas Tech starting on Friday.

Southeastern started with a 2-1 victory in nine inning as Jaleigh Durst’s walk-off homer proved to be the difference. Alexis Lambert was 3-for-4 and drove in a run, Kady Fryrear was 2-for-4 with a double and Walsworth allowed a run on five hits with seven strikeouts and no walks to earn the win.

SCAC

Dallas 12, Austin College 6

Joli Kirkpatrick was 2-or-3 with a triple, walked, drove in three and scored twice during Austin College’s 12-6 loss against Dallas in a Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference double-header to end the season.

Carrie Johnson was 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles, drove in a run and scored, Alice Maisonet was 2-for-3 and scored, Avery Atencio was 2-or-4 with a double and drove in a run, Lizzy Preston was 2-for-4, drove in a run and scored and Taylor Levan was 2-for-4 for the ‘Roos (8-29, 3-17), who ended the year on a 17-game losing streak.

Austin College started with a 6-3 loss. Kirkpatrick was 3-for-3 with a home run, walked and drove in three, Johnson was 2-for-4 and scored, Preston walked three times and scored and Lyndsey Busch doubled.

Baseball

NTJCAC

Grayson College 7, Ranger College 2

RANGER — Chayton Krauss was 2-for-5 with a pair of home runs as No. 17 Grayson College had a 7-2 victory over Ranger College to sweep a North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference double-header.

Dax Dathe also homered, walked twice and drove in three, Noah Brewer was 3-for-4 with a double, walked and scored three times, Brandon Howell was 2-for-3 with two doubles, walked, drove in two and scored and Jaron DeBerry allowed an unearned run on three hits with 13 strikeouts and no walks in eight innings for the Vikings (32-12, 20-4), who host Hill College for a double-header on Wednesday.

Grayson started with a 6-5 victory. Yanluis Ortiz was 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI, Davis Powell was 4-for-4 and scored twice, Krauss was 3-for-4 with a double and scored, Dalton Beck was 2-for-3 with a homer, walked, drove in two and scored twice and Dathe was 2-for-4 and drove in a run.

SCAC

Austin College 10, Schreiner 8

KERRVILLE — Branson Vrazel singled, walked twice, drove in two and scored as Austin College salvaged the final game of their Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference series against Schreiner with a 10-8 victory.

Scott Hosmer and Mason Woodhouse each went 2-for-3 with a double, walked, drove in a run and scored, Asher Thompson and Ashton Cason each went 2-for-4, walked and scored twice, Walker Davis was 2-for-4, walked, drove in a run and scored and Zack Mahoney tripled, drove in a run and scored for the ‘Roos (8-25, 3-15), who end the regular season by hosting Trinity starting on Friday.

Austin College started with a 7-6 loss. Mahoney was 4-for-6 with a triple, drove in a run and scored three times, Woodhouse was 4-for-5 with a triple, drove in a run and scored, Jake Webster was 2-for-4 with a triple, drove in a run and scored and Jake Trapani was 2-for-5.

GAC

Henderson State 6, Southeastern Oklahoma State 5

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. — Matt Miles was 3-for-4 with two RBI and scored twice during Southeastern Oklahoma State’s 6-5 walk-off loss against Henderson State as the Savage Storm were swept in the Great American Conference series.

Damon Burroughs singled, walked and scored, Bryce McDermott singled and drove in a run, Seth Morrow drove in a run and Brett Gonzalez walked and scored for Southeastern (28-18, 17-13), which plays at Oklahoma Christian on Tuesday.

Southeastern started with an 8-2 loss. Seth Morrow homered, Richard Ware went 2-for-2 and walked, Miles singled and walked, Reid Rice doubled and Gonzalez drove in a run.