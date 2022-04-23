Baseball Roundup — Denison, Bells clinch playoff spots; Sherman wins

Herald Democrat

Owen Ewton threw a three-hitter with 11 strikeouts and two walks as Denison earned its sixth straight victory and clinched a playoff spot for the fourth time in five seasons with a 3-2 victory against Prosper Rock Hill in District 10-5A action at Denison High School.

The Yellow Jackets (15-12, 8-4) moved into a three-way tie for second-place with Rock Hill (16-11, 8-4) and Wylie East in the standings with two games remaining. Denison hosts Lovejoy, which has clinched the district title, on Tuesday before hosting last-place The Colony on Friday.

Jack Aleman homered, walked and drove in a pair, Cooper Mackay homered and walked and Peyton Johnson was 2-for-3 with a double and scored for the Jackets.

Sherman 14, The Colony 6

In The Colony, Logan Williams was 3-for-4 with a triple, walked, drove in a run and scored three times as fifth-place Sherman defeated The Colony in 10-5A action.

Paxton Samuelson was 2-for-4 with a double, walked, drove in two and scored twice, Landon Gutierrez was 2-for-5 with two RBI and scored, Connor Clark doubled, drove in two and scored, Hunter Purser doubled, walked, drove in a run and scored twice, Landen Brand singled, walked twice and scored and Trevor VanSant walked and scored twice for the Bearcats (9-14, 5-7), who were eliminated from the playoffs despite the win. Sherman hosts Wylie East on Tuesday night.

Noah Olivera was 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and scored for The Colony (6-17, 2-10).

District 9-4A

Celina 11, Van Alstyne 0 (5)

In Celina, Dakota Howard singled and walked during fourth-place Van Alstyne’s loss against first-place Celina in district action.

Luke Juarez singled and Mathew Crawford walked for Van Alstyne (14-7, 4-6), which plays at Gainesville on Tuesday night.

R.J. Ruais was 4-for-4 with a triple, home run, three RBI and scored three times for Celina (18-3, 10-0), which clinched the district title with the victory.

District 10-3A

Boyd 5, Whitesboro 2

In Whitesboro, Torran Naglestad was 2-for-4, drove in a run and scored during third-place Whitesboro’s loss against first-place Boyd in district action.

Greyson Ledbetter doubled, Blake Beste, Maxx Parker and Mac Harper singled and Clayton Knight scored for Whitesboro (16-6, 9-3), which dropped a game behind Paradise in the standings. The Bearcats play at S&S on Tuesday night.

Aaron McGilvery was 2-for-3 with two RBI and scored for Boyd (21-2, 12-0).

Pilot Point 6, S&S 0

In Sadler, Landon Lewis singled and walked during sixth-place S&S’ loss against fourth-place Pilot Point in district action.

Cade Russell and Hunter Blanscett walked for S&S (8-15, 3-9), which hosts third-place Whitesboro on Tuesday night.

Zane Morgan threw a one-hitter with 12 strikeouts and a walk and drove in two runs for Pilot Point (8-14, 7-5), which clinched a playoff spot with the victory.

District 11-3A

Bells 17, Bonham 2 (5)

In Bells, Colt Stone was 3-for-3 with a triple, walked, drove in two and scored three times as third-place Bells clinched a playoff spot with a run-rule victory over Bonham in district action.

Cooper Smith was 2-for-2 with a pair of triples, four RBI and scored twice, Koehler High was 3-for-5 with two RBI and scored twice, Preston Carter was 2-for-4, drove in a run and scored, Peyton Cole was 2-for-2 and scored, Ben Burleson tripled, drove in two and scored, Lane Kendrick singled, walked twice, drove in a run and scored and Landan Morse singled, walked three times and scored three times for Bells (15-6, 8-4), which hosts first-place Gunter in a double-header on Tuesday to end the regular season.

Darian Yarborough was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI for Bonham (2-19, 1-11).

Howe 11, Leonard 0 (5)

In Howe, Austin Haley threw a one-hitter with 13 strikeouts and no walks and also went 3-for-3 with a homer, four RBI and scored twice as Howe took over fourth place with a run-rule victory against Leonard in district action.

Ryan Hough was 2-for-3 with two RBI and scored, Ethan Lopez was 2-for-3 and scored twice, Luke Lopez singled and scored twice and Parker Pecina scored twice for Howe (10-11, 6-6), which is a game ahead of Whitewright heading into the season-ending double-header at Whitewright on Tuesday night.

Tyler Newby singled and Trent Newby walked for Leonard (5-11, 3-9).

Pottsboro 10, Whitewright 0 (6)

In Whitewright, Aaron Massie threw a three-hitter with four strikeouts and a walk as second-place Pottsboro defeated fifth-place Whitewright in district action.

Barrett Kent was 2-for-2, walked, drove in two and scored twice, Jay Bradley was 2-for-4 with three RBI, Jaxson Jester singled, drove in a run and scored three times, Grayson Watson singled, walked twice and drove in a run and Reid Thompson singled, walked and scored twice for Pottsboro (19-6, 9-3), which hosts Leonard in a double-header on Tuesday to end the regular season.

Kasey Sanders singled and walked while Clayton Warford and Shane Davis singled for Whitewright (8-16, 5-7), which fell a game behind Howe for the final playoff spot heading into their double-header at Whitewright on Tuesday to end the regular season.

Gunter 2, Blue Ridge 0

In Gunter, Riekkhen Bostick threw a two-hitter with nine strikeouts and a walk as Gunter clinched the outright district title with a victory against Blue Ridge.

Kaden Rigsby was 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles, walked, drove in a run and scored, Landon Pelfrey was 2-for-2 and scored, Carter Layton walked twice, Mason Sadler singled and walked and Cooper Wade drove in a run for Gunter (23-1, 12-0), which ends the regular season with a double-header at third-place Bells on Tuesday.

Brody Darland singled and walked for Blue Ridge (11-10, 4-8).

District 11-2A

Era 8, Tom Bean 5

In Era, Gage Moore was 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and scored twice during Tom Bean’s loss against Era that put the two tied for second in the district standings.

Collin Cherry was 3-for-4 with a double, drove in a run and scored, Alex Sanchez singled, walked and scored, Logan Young singled and drove in a run and Owen Langford walked and scored for Tom Bean (8-12, 7-4), which hosts first-place Collinsville on Tuesday night to end the regular season.

Will Hickson was 2-for-2 with a double, walked twice, drove in two and scored for Era (15-5, 7-4), which clinched a playoff spot with the win.