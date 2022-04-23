2021-22 All-Texomaland Boys Basketball
Herald Democrat
Here are the All-Texomaland Boys Basketball selections for the 2021-22 season:
Kasai Burton, Sr., Sherman
Vontrelle Sanders, Jr., Sherman
Trey Rhodes, Sr., Denison
J.J. Boling, Sr., Van Alstyne
Carson Brown, Jr., Van Alstyne
Torran Naglestad, Sr., Whitesboro
Jake Hermes, Sr., Whitesboro
Daymon Orr, Sr., S&S
Kenny Burkholder, Sr., Gunter
Ryan Kennedy, Sr., Pottsboro
Jacob Campbell, Soph., Howe
Luke Lopez, Sr., Howe
Bo Baker, Sr., Bells
Cooper Smith, Jr., Bells
Branson Ashlock, Soph., Tom Bean
Carter Scott, Soph., Collinsville
Hayden Hilliard, Soph., Tioga
Thomas Barnett, Sr., Texoma Christian
Ethan Wilkerson, Soph., Silo
Kyler Proctor, Jr., Silo
D.J. Dill, Soph., Caddo
Kolton Neptune, Sr., Caddo
Zach Holden, Sr., Rock Creek
Nick Crouse, Sr., Durant