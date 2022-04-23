2021-22 All-Texomaland Boys Basketball

Herald Democrat

Here are the All-Texomaland Boys Basketball selections for the 2021-22 season:

Kasai Burton, Sr., Sherman

Vontrelle Sanders, Jr., Sherman

Trey Rhodes, Sr., Denison

J.J. Boling, Sr., Van Alstyne

Carson Brown, Jr., Van Alstyne

Torran Naglestad, Sr., Whitesboro

Jake Hermes, Sr., Whitesboro

Daymon Orr, Sr., S&S

Kenny Burkholder, Sr., Gunter

Ryan Kennedy, Sr., Pottsboro

Jacob Campbell, Soph., Howe

Luke Lopez, Sr., Howe

Bo Baker, Sr., Bells

Cooper Smith, Jr., Bells

Branson Ashlock, Soph., Tom Bean

Carter Scott, Soph., Collinsville

Hayden Hilliard, Soph., Tioga

Thomas Barnett, Sr., Texoma Christian

Ethan Wilkerson, Soph., Silo

Kyler Proctor, Jr., Silo

D.J. Dill, Soph., Caddo

Kolton Neptune, Sr., Caddo

Zach Holden, Sr., Rock Creek

Nick Crouse, Sr., Durant