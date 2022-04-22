Pottsboro's Reily signs with Midwestern State

POTTSBORO — Before Alli Reily looks to close out her career with a state championship, the best golfer in Lady Cardinals’ history used the stroke of a pen to open the next chapter in her life on the links.

Reily signed her letter of intent to play for Midwestern State University as she hopes to carry over the winning ways she has shown at Pottsboro since her first tournament four years ago.

She chose the Division II program over Stephen F. Austin and Oklahoma Wesleyan.

“It felt like home,” Reily said. “I loved the course, which is just three minutes from campus.”

There is only one competition left on her high school calendar and it comes next month when Reily seeks to win the state title after she captured her second straight, and third overall, Class 3A Region II individual crown.

She shot a two-day total of 149, opening with a 76 and then carding a 73, to win by six strokes over Chapel Hill’s Katie Hart in a repeat of last spring’s top-two region finish.

But a year ago Hart went on and took the state title by finishing one shot ahead of Reily, who had to settle for being the state runner-up with a two-day total of 155, including the low final round score of 79, but was unable to catch Hart down the stretch.

“Definitely my putting cost me,” she said. “If I can make putts, hit more greens I’ll be in great shape. I know the competition going into it.”

Her chance at qualifying for state all four years ended during her sophomore season when all spring sports were stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic. It also kept her from the goal she had of surpassing her brother’s total of state appearances. Austyn, who now competes for the University of Houston, was a two-time individual state champion during his junior and senior seasons and helped the boys team to a state title, a runner-up finish and a bronze medal in three trips.

Reily proved right from the start she was among the best players in the state by helping lead the Lady Cardinals to the 3A state tournament for the first time in program history as a freshman after winning her first 3A Region II individual title. Pottsboro came away with a fourth-place finish at state and Reily shot a two-day total of 162 for fifth place – two shots from forcing a three-way tie for a bronze medal and five from being the state runner-up.

“I did have some standards on myself,” Reily said. “It means a lot. I hope the younger girls get into it. It’s a hard sport but it’s definitely worth playing.”

Midwestern State is ranked in the top 60 of the GolfStat Division II rankings and ninth in the NCAA D-II West Region rankings as it competes in the Lone Star Conference Championship this weekend.

“I like that as something to go in and help make that go higher,” Reily said. “I wanted to go somewhere I can be in the mix with competing on the team.”

The program, which is only 12 years old, won the LSC Championship in 2015 and been the runner-up four other times, the last in 2016. It has advanced to the NCAA Super Regionals six times, the last coming in 2018.

So far this season the Mustangs have won two tournaments, finished third in two others and had another top five finish in nine spring events.

One of her future teammates will be Mason Garrett, who won the 3A individual state title when Reily was a freshman.