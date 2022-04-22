College Roundup — AC women’s water polo to defend CWPA crown

Herald Democrat

Austin College women’s water polo to defend CWPA crown

GROVE CITY, Pa. — The Austin College women's water polo team jumped out to a 5-0 lead and never looked back on their way to 13-4 win over Macalester in their CWPA Division III semifinal for a spot in championship game.

The 'Roos (12-7) will defend their crown against Augustana at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. Austin College also locked up a spot in the inaugural USA Water Polo Division III National Championship, which features the top two teams from the CWPA and the top two teams from the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. The four-team tournament will take place May 7-8, and is scheduled to be hosted by the winner of the SCIAC tournament.

Five different players found the back of the cage in the opening quarter as Austin College went up 6-1 through one period of play. Sammi Thiele scored twice to lead the way while Brooke Le, Alyssa Ross, Madison Taylor and Lexi Wong each tallied once in the period. Le scored the lone goal of a low-scoring second quarter for the 'Roos, who went into halftime leading 7-2, and added two more goals in the third as Austin College opened up an 11-2 lead through three.

Wong and Sophie Oliver also scored in the third quarter while Le added her fourth goal of the game in the final quarter and Kalissa Niles got in on the action with a goal.

Softball

GAC

Southeastern Oklahoma State 9, Henderson State 4

DURANT, Okla. — Jaleigh Durst was 2-for-3 with a home run, walked, drove in three and scored twice as Southeaster Oklahoma State opened its Great American Conference series with a 9-4 victory over Henderson State.

Cheyenne Mahy was 2-for-4 with a homer, Bailey Beard was 2-for-3 with a double and scored, Kamarie Wallace singled and drove in two, Kady Fryrear singled, walked twice and scored twice and Peyton Streetman doubled, drove in a run and scored for the Savage Storm (27-22, 16-12), which closes the series with a double-header on Saturday.

Baseball

SCAC

Schreiner 9, Austin College 4

KERRVILLE — Logan Ballard was 3-for-4 with a double, walked and scored twice as Austin College dropped its series opener to Schreiner, 9-4, in Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference action.

Scott Hosmer was 2-for-5, drove in a run and scored, Zack Mahoney was 2-for-4 and scored, Sergio De Paoli doubled and walked and Garrett Gray doubled, walked and drove in a run for Austin College (7-24, 2-14), which ends the series with a double-header on Saturday.

AC tennis loses to Colorado College

The Austin College men's and women's tennis teams fell by scores of 9-0 to visiting Colorado College in their second to last home match of the season.

The 'Roos men dropped their three doubles matches to open up the day, with the duo of Luke Henley and Tate Nelson falling 8-0 at flight one while Trey Salyer and Will Dixon dropped an 8-1 decision on line two. Yudai Abe and AJ Wueste were bested 8-0 playing on line three.

On the women's side, the doubles team of Gigi Francis and Bailey Standokes fell 8-5 while Sierra Thomas and Tara Tran were topped 8-0 on line two. The 'Roos dropped their line three doubles match by default.

Henley was knocked off 6-1, 6-0 in flight one singles on the men's side, with Nelson falling 6-4, 6-2 on line two while Salyer lost 6-2, 6-0 at line three. Dixon dropped a 6-0, 6-0 decision on line four and Abe lost 6-0, 6-1 at line five. Storm Simonin played on line six for the 'Roos, dropping his match 6-2, 6-2.

Francis fell 6-3, 6-2 playing flight one singles for the women, and Standokes dropped her line two match 6-1, 6-0. Tran, Thomas and Aventa lost at lines three, four, and five, respectively, by scores of 6-0, 6-0 and the 'Roos lost on line six by default.