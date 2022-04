Herald Democrat

Nealee Russell doubled, drove in a run and scored during third-place Texoma Christian’s 17-3 loss against second-place Fort Worth Calvary Christian in TAPPS Division IV District 1 action at TCS.

T’a nne Boyd singled, walked and scored Tristen Webber added an RBI single for Texoma Christian (4-4, 4-4), which hosts Fort Worth Temple Christian on Tuesday.