J.B. Webb — The fishing tournaments go on forever

I liked that song in the Hobbit movie; It was the road goes on forever. After those big tournaments I wrote about last week were over and the lake settled down, here comes another big tournament.

This time it’s the Texas Team Trails. I talked to a man pre-fishing for it in our cove and he said there were likely to be more than 200 boats in it. This tournament is headquartered just outside the Catfish Bay campground.

This is a one-day tournament; usually teams in these tournaments all take off from the same spot. This time due to the gentle breezes that have been blowing lately and chance of storms. they will be letting the boats trailer if they want. There should be some big bags of fish coming in as the bass are nesting and sight fishing will find some big fish on a nest likely.

Now the Texas Team Trail isn’t small potatoes. There are some names you have heard and maybe saw on other major tournaments fishing it. The people on this trail have some strong sticks and the people to handle them.

I’ll go out on a limb and predict there is a local fisherman in this tournament who just might win it. Jeff Reynolds and his partner would be my pick.

You know from my last week’s article I went fishing, burned some gas running around and never got a bite. Fast forward to Friday of last week. I went fishing again and this time I started a little earlier so the doggies got a pretty dark ride so I could get Tombstone in the water.

Motoring out it was getting light in the east. The lake was almost still as the wind had been laying early before getting up as the day wears on. My first stop and first cast I had a bass in the boat. Staying in that area for a while I got another in the boat.

I also caught and had my third one to the boat before he got off. Now I say this makes three by my counting. If Charlie had been in the boat, it would have been two because I didn’t touch it.

After fishing a while longer without anything else to show I run to my second stop, I fished for a while and never got a bite. I had company as there were three boats I could see with Turtle Stabbers and one had a boat wrap. We got close enough to talk.

He said it was his first time to be on Texoma and he was pre-fishing for the Texas Team Trail. Leaving the area to them I made a move to another stop as I ran across the lake those gentle breezes were kicking up. Going in and getting on a bank out of most of the wind, I caught another bass.

The wind was getting stronger and seeing as how I didn’t have to stay in that spot where it could have made for a bouncy ride so I left and headed for our cove. Shutting down just inside our cove, I was working the bank with a Blakemore Road Runner and a 3.5-inch White YUM Pulse I caught a sandbass. Thinking of a possible fish fry I tossed it in the live well, I caught another then no more bites.

Fishing down to the back of our cove there was one of those big bass boats with everything you could put on it fishing the bank I was wanting to fish but I was nice. We talked a while and he said he had had a bad morning, then he moved down the bank I wanted to fish.

Possibly more from luck than skill, I pulled in behind him and caught a nice smallmouth working the Blakemore Road Runner back of him, after holding the fish up I let it go. As he worked beside me heading out, he asked what I was using.

I showed him that YUM Pulse and Road Runner. I wished him good luck this Saturday. I had five bass by my counting and two sandbass. Hey that’s better than nothing. Every one of those fish came on the Blakemore Road Runner with the YUM Pulse fished slow.

There is one more tournament this week on Sunday out of Catfish Bay but it’s not that big.

With the outlook for these gentle breezes the rest of this week and next, just be careful. The guides are going out but they have boats big enough to handle most of the wind.