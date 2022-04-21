Grayson baseball earns sweep against Ranger

Herald Democrat

Chayton Krauss was 4-for-5 with a pair of doubles, drove in a run and scored as No. 17 Grayson College swept a North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference double-header with a 12-6 win over Ranger College at Dub Hayes Field.

J.D. Gregson homered, walked, drove in three and scored, Dax Dathe tripled, walked, drove in three and scored three times, Davis Powell was 2-for-4, walked, drove in a run and scored, Noah Brewer doubled, walked and scored twice, Connor McGinnis doubled, walked, drove in two and scored and Devin Warner singled, walked and scored twice for the Vikings (30-12, 18-4), who play at Ranger on Saturday afternoon.

Grayson started with a 4-3 victory. Brandon Howell was 2-for-2 with a triple, walked and scored, Warner singled, drove in two and scored, Krauss singled, walked and scored, Dathe singled, drove in a run and scored and McGinnis walked twice.