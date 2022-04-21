Golf Roundup — Pottsboro's Reily, Gunter girls claim region titles

Herald Democrat

BULLARD — The best girls golfers in the region can be found on Highway 289 after Pottsboro’s Alli Reily defended her individual title at the Class 3A Region II tournament at Oak Hurst Golf Course while the Gunter Lady Tigers made program history by capturing the team title to advance to state for the first time.

The Class 3A state tournament will be May 16-17 at Jimmy Clay Golf Course in Austin.

Reily shot a two-day total of 149, opening with a 76 and then carding a 73, to win by six strokes over Chapel Hill’s Katie Hart in a repeat of last year’s top-two region finish.

Hart then turned the tables at state and beat Reily by a shot for the 3A individual crown.

Pottsboro’s Jordyn Hampton, also playing as an individual, carded a 188 to tie for 10th place and was 10 shots from the third and final automatic berth for state.

The Gunter team of Kailey Tokarz, Caitlin Badillo, Katelynn Merchant, Shelby Blansett and Reagan Long shot a combined 702 and cruised to the region title, finishing 96 strokes ahead of Mineola at 798 while third-place Mineola had an 839.

Tokarz took the bronze medal by finishing third with a 161 while Merchant shot a 171 and was fourth, Badillo was sixth with a 181, Long had a 189 and placed 12th and Blansett was 21st with a 210.

Whitewright was unable to post a final team score due to a withdrawal but Lana Loria had a 239 and was 45th, Grace Elliott had a 260 to tie for 59th and Mallory Myracle shot 293 and tied for 73rd.

On the boys side, Gunter finished fourth in the team standings and ended up just two strokes from making it to state with a combined total of 720.

Nathan Nelson shot a two-day score of 165 to lead the Tigers, placed 10th and was five strokes from earning a medalist spot at state while Dylan Tokarz was tied for 27th with a 179, Kaiden Pines shot a 184 and tied for 35th and Lane Dophied and Preston Tarpley tied at 52nd with matching 193s.

Callisburg won the team title with a score of 654 while Troup was second at 688 and Ponder finished third at 718. Gunter was just in front of Maypearl, who was fifth at 722.

Bells was 10th in the standings with a 759. Preston Carter shot a 181 to lead the Panthers and finish tied for 30th, Jonathan Cox carded a 185 and was 37th, Kollin Kumler was tied for 50th with a 192, Blake Rolen shot 201 and was tied for 62nd and Caleb Kumler had a 236 and was 84th.

Pottsboro’s Connor Nix carded a two-day total of 177 and tied for 22nd.

Class 4A Region II

In Canton, the Van Alstyne Lady Panthers had a top 10 finish at the Class 4A Region II Tournament at Van Zandt Country Club.

Van Alstyne shot matching 437s for a combined total of 874 to place eighth in the standings. It was 16 strokes from seventh and 21 from sixth place. Midlothian Heritage won with a total of 636.

Hannah Cuthbertson led the Lady Panthers with a combined 208 and was tied for 40th while Mollie Gallagher was at 213 and tied for 44th, Claire Gallagher carded a 224 and was 54th, Cody Adams had a 229 and was 57th and Karli Schrage had a 264 and was 76th.

On the boys side, Van Alstyne finished 11th in the team standings.

The Panthers shot a combined two-day total of 743. Luke Comegys led Van Alstyne with a combined 172 and tied for 29th while Jacob Tagert shot a 183 and was tied for 54th, Jude Gonzalez tied for 63rd with a 190, Tanner Santee shot a 198 and was tied for 68th and J.J. Boling had a 221 and was 74th.

Bullard won the team title at 636 while the other state qualifiers were Spring Hill with a 652 and Waxahachie Life at 656.

Class 2A Region II

In Ferris, Tom Bean’s Lexi Shields finished just outside the top 10 at the Class 2A Region II golf tournament at the Old Brickyard Golf Course.

Shields finished with a two-day total of 197 to place 12th in the individual standings. She was one stroke from tying for 10th and eight strokes from being the final individual medalist to advance to state.

Collinsville’s Jessi Dill finished tied for 55th with a 233 while Tioga’s Lily Dyer withdrew after the first round.

On the boys side, Tioga’s Tanner Yant shot a two-day total of 209 and finished tied for 77th.