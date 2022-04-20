Softball Roundup — Sherman has walk-off win; Bells earns playoff berth

Herald Democrat

Libby Cernero was 3-for-4 with a double and four RBI, including a walk-off, two-run single to lift the Sherman Lady Bearcats to a 5-4 victory over Wylie East in District 10-5A action.

Bailey Miller was 2-for-3 with a double, drove in a run and scored twice, Madison Jarvis was 2-for-3 and Ava Gibson allowed two earned runs on 10 hits with eight strikeouts and no walks and singled, walked and scored for Sherman (8-19, 4-9), which ends its season at Princeton on Friday.

Abby Hollingsworth was 3-for-4 and scored for Wylie East (15-14, 7-6), which stayed tied with Lovejoy in fourth place in a battle for the last playoff spot going into the final day of the regular season.

District 9-4A

Melissa 5, Van Alstyne 3

In Van Alstyne, Jenna Pharr tripled, drove in a run and scored during fourth-place Van Alstyne’s loss to district co-leader Melissa.

Danielle Anderson and Callie Hunter each doubled and drove in a run, Kelsie Adams singled and scored and Madi Thomas walked and scored for Van Alstyne (16-8, 5-6), which is tied with Sanger in the standings going into the final game of the season. VA needs to win at third-place Celina and have Sanger lose at Gainesville to clinch the final playoff spot. A Sanger win or VA loss clinches it for the Lady Indians.

Rachel Wells was 3-for-4 with two RBI for Melissa (19-6, 9-2).

District 10-3A

Whitesboro 10, Ponder 0 (5)

In Ponder, Karley Wolf threw a one-hitter with seven strikeouts and three walks and also drove in three runs, singled and walked three times as first-place Whitesboro run-ruled fifth-place Ponder in district action.

Bradi Gallaway singled, walked twice, drove in a run and scored twice, Tylar Olsen singled, walked and scored twice, Olivia Hildebrand singled, drove in a run and scored, Melanie Baldwin doubled and scored, Maci Graves singled and scored twice and Addisen McBride walked twice and drove in a run for Whitesboro (16-9, 13-0), which ends the regular season by hosting S&S on Saturday morning.

Kaelyn McWilliams singled for Ponder (11-15, 6-7).

Valley View 9, S&S 2

In Valley View, Ashylnn Fowler was 3-for-3 with a double and scored during S&S’ loss against third-place Valley View in district action.

Grace Hyde was 2-for-4 with a double and drove in a run, Bri Fowler singled and drove in a run, Reighlee Johnson singled and Dara Muller scored for S&S (8-14, 3-10), which ends its season at first-place Whitesboro on Saturday morning.

Andee Renfro was 3-for-4 and a homer shy of the cycle with three RBI and scored for Valley View (17-8, 8-5), which clinched a playoff spot with the win.

District 11-3A

Bells 2, Bonham 0

In Bells, Chloe Russum threw a four-hitter with four strikeouts and a walk as fourth-place Bells clinched the district’s final playoff spot with a victory against fifth-place Bonham.

Blair Baker doubled and drove in a run, Emma Downing and Tatum Daniels scored and Emily Wilson drove in a run for Bells (14-14, 7-6), which hosts first-place Gunter on Friday to end the regular season. The Lady Panthers are locked into the fourth seed.

Kaitlyn Capehart singled and walked for Bonham (17-10, 6-7).

Whitewright 12, Pottsboro 4

In Pottsboro, Ashton Long and Raygan Latimer each homered and drove in three runs as second-place Whitewright beat third-place Pottsboro in district action.

Madie Rohre was 3-for-5 with two doubles, drove in a run, scored three times and allowed two earned runs on five hits with seven strikeouts and no walks, Regan Eldredge was 5-for-5 and scored twice, Kiera Anderson singled, walked and drove in a run and Abreanna Smith walked, drove in a run and scored twice for Whitewright (16-7, 9-4), which can clinch the second seed with a home win against Howe on Friday to end the regular season.

Tessa De La Cruz was 2-for-3 with a home run, double and scored three times, Emma Hughes doubled, drove in a run and scored, Leah Kaska doubled and drove in a run and Angelica Esparza drove in a run for Pottsboro (18-7, 8-5), which plays at Leonard to end the regular season.

Howe 13, Leonard 5

In Leonard, Jocee McCullar was 3-for-5 with two doubles, five RBI and scored as Howe defeated Leonard in district action.

Ryleigh Craven was 3-for-3 and a homer shy of a cycle, walked, drove in a run, scored three times and allowed an earned run on seven hits with 15 strikeouts and two walks, Emery Snapp was 3-for-5 with a double, drove in a run and scored twice, Kamry Snapp was 2-for-4 with a double, walked, drove in a run and scored three times, Kaitlyn Fuhr was 2-for-4 and drove in a run and Jordan Brunner singled, walked and scored four times for Howe (7-18, 5-8), which ends its season at second-place Whitewright on Friday.

Lexie Eudy was 2-for-2 with a double and walked for Leonard (4-17, 1-12).

District 10-2A

Tioga 9, Era 4

In Tioga, Abbie Benke went 3-for-4 and drove in a run as fifth-place Tioga defeated fourth-place Era in district action.

Channing Hurst was 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and scored twice, Ainsley Denham was 2-for-4 and doubled, Valerie Benke and Lauren Sheppard each singled, walked, drove in a run and scored and Taffi Adams and Haylee Howell each singled, drove in a run and scored for Tioga (9-14, 5-7), which closes with the district bye on Friday.

The Lady Bulldogs need Era (5-8, 5-6) to lose its last game to force a play-in for the final playoff spot. If Era beats third-place Lindsay, it clinches the last berth.

Collinsville 19, Alvord 1 (3)

In Alvord, Addisyn McDonnell doubled, walked twice, drove in three and scored twice as district co-leader Collinsville run-ruled Alvord.

Devyn Elvington tripled, walked, drove in two and scored three times, Audrey Miller walked twice, drove in a run and scored four times, Tessa Vannoy walked twice, drove in a run and scored three times and Shelby Derzapf threw a one-hitter with five strikeouts and two walks for Collinsville (14-8, 10-1), which plays at Muenster on Friday to end the regular season. The winner is the district champ and the loser will be the second seed for the playoffs.

Jayci Malone singled for Alvord (3-15, 0-11).

District 15-2A

Tom Bean 8, Ector 7

In Tom Bean, Emma Nelson was 3-for-4 with an RBI single that capped a four-run rally in the bottom of the seventh to give fourth-place Tom Bean a walk-off victory against fifth-place Ector in district action.

Emmy Pennell was 4-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI and scored twice, Delaney Hemming was 2-for-4 with two doubles, drove in a run and scored three times, Madison Holmes was 2-for-4 with a double, triple and scored twice and Kiki Carter was 3-for-4, drove in a run and scored for Tom Bean (11-9, 6-5), which ends the regular season at Honey Grove.

Madison Wix was 2-for-2 with a double, walked twice and drove in three for Ector (8-7 5-6).

TAPPS Division IV District 1

Texoma Christian 13, Weatherford Christian 12

In Sherman, Abby Murphy went 2-for-4 with four RBI, including the walk-off single to give Texoma Christian a victory against Weatherford Christian in district action.

Paige Miller was 4-for-5 with three doubles, five RBI and scored twice, Nealee Russell doubled, drove in two and scored three times and T’a nne Boyd singled, walked, drove in a run and scored for Texoma Christian (4-3, 4-3), which hosts Fort Worth Calvary Christian on Thursday.