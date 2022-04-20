Grayson softball splits against Ranger

Herald Democrat

RANGER — Carsyn Cox was 3-for-5 with a double, seven RBI and scored as No. 7 Grayson College came away with a split of a North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference double-header with an 18-9 victory over Ranger College.

J.T. Smith was 3-for-6 and a triple shy of the cycle with three RBI and scored twice, Ellie Vance was 3-for-4 with a triple, walked, drove in two and scored three times, Kaylee Hewitt was 2-for-4 with a double, home run, walked, drove in two and scored twice, Tara Stewart was 2-for-4, walked, drove in two and scored three times, Amiah Galcatcher doubled, walked three times, drove in a run and scored and Kenna Collett doubled, waked, drove in a run and scored twice for the Lady Vikings (32-6, 18-3), who host Ranger in a double-header on Saturday afternoon.

Grayson started with a 5-2 loss that snapped its 17-game winning streak. Sage Harlow was 2-for-4, Kye Stone singled and drove in a run, Vance walked and scored, Collett drove in a run and Galcatcher scored twice.