Denison edges Lovejoy to reach postseason for first time since 2019

One swing of the bat could have prolonged the agony, both in the game and into the final day of the season, and the storm brewing in the distance behind the backstop didn’t feel any worse than the situation the Lady Jackets were facing.

Two outs away from clinching a playoff spot for the first time in three years, Denison was forced to hold off Lovejoy’s last-gasp rally to advance to the postseason.

Two popups on in the infield with the tying run at third wrapped things up rather neatly as Ashlinn Hamilton finished off the 2-1 victory over the Lady Leopards in District 10-5A action at Denison High School.

She scattered six hits and two walks with eight strikeouts, was 2-for-2 with a double and a walk and caught the final out on a bunt attempt.

Hannah Grinspan and Bella Palmer drove in the runs and Alicia Bohannon and Jewel Hiberd scored them for Denison (20-8, 9-4), which carries a five-game winning streak into the regular-season finale at second-place The Colony on Friday.

“We’re peaking at the right time,” DHS head coach Jeremy Green said. “We’ve embraced the motto about leaving everything out there – whether it’s batting, making a play in the field, on the bases – and we’re playing like a team doing that.”

The news got even better for the Lady Jackets when Sherman’s walk-off victory against Wylie East locked Denison into the third seed and face the runner-up out of 9-5A.

“We’re proud that we’ve clinched but we’re not just satisfied with clinching,” Green said.

Kamryn Messick was 2-for-3 and drove in a run, Elliott Pomeroy singled, walked and scored and Jade Owens was 2-for-3 and threw a four-hitter with seven strikeouts and two walks for Lovejoy (12-15, 7-6), which still has a chance to make the playoffs. The Lady Leopards are tied with Wylie East in fourth place going into the final day of the season and they split the season series so a tie-breaker game could be in play if they had the same outcomes.

The Lady Jackets know the feeling after missing out on a tie-breaker with East a year ago and they didn’t want a repeat of that scenario.

Pomeroy singled to center with one out in the seventh, stole second and went to third on a wild pitch. But Lovejoy was in the bottom part of its order. After Addie George popped out to third, Naomi Pierson tried to bunt to keep the rally alive and get the lineup to the top of the order.

But she popped it up and Hamilton easily snagged it to send Denison to the postseason for the first time since the best year in program history – a region quarterfinal trip with a school-best 21 victories in 2019. This is just the second time the Lady Jackets have won 20 games in a season.

“It’s a whole lot easier to be calm when Ashlinn Hamilton is in the circle,” Green said.

Lovejoy cut the lead in half with its run in the fifth. Pomeroy walked, stole second and after two quick outs, Messick singled up the middle to get the Lady Leopards on the board and she took second on an errant throw to the plate.

Hannah Harvey hit a hard grounder near Hiberd at short and Messick committed interference for the final out of the inning.

Denison scored both of its runs in the third. Bohannon led off with a walk and Hiberd singled up the middle. Hamilton walked to load the bases and Grinspan dunked an RBI single near the left-field line.

Palmer followed with a sacrifice fly to right.

Hamilton had a one-out double to right-center in the first and moved to third on Grinspan’s groundout to second but was stranded there on a groundout to end the inning.

A one-out single in the fifth by Hamilton was the only other base runner by Denison.

The game had a weather delay one batter into the top of the fourth. When play resumed, Owens reached on an infield single in the hole at short. With one out, Taylor Bradshaw popped up a bunt to first and Camryn Nixon was able to turn the double play to end the inning.

Lovejoy got a runner to third in the third when Harvey singled with two outs, stole second and moved up on a wild pitch but was stranded there with a strikeout.

Messick led off the game for the Lady Leopards with an infield single to second and moved up on a wild pitch but she was thrown out trying to steal third. With two outs, Sydney Bardwell walked and Owens singled but a foulout to third kept Lovejoy off the board.