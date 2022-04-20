Bulldog baseball trio signs with Dallas Christian

HOWE — It seemed logical there would be a package deal in the recruiting process for twins Luke and Ethan Lopez. The Howe seniors weren’t going to head for separate schools and as they searched for a place to continue competing together, they added a teammate into the mix along the way.

Parker Pecina found himself agreeing on the same program and the rest was history as the trio of baseball Bulldogs signed to play for Dallas Christian College together.

“They put me on it —playing with guys I’ve played with my whole life; it was an easy decision,” Pecina said.

Staying together through their college years seemed to be the easy choice for the Lopez brothers.

“Of course we both wanted to play together. There were a couple of options,” Luke Lopez said. “It really came down to the atmosphere. Small-town like Howe, Dallas Christian is just like that. It was a really great deal.”

It was important for them to agree on the destination fitting both of their needs after high school.

“We’re identical but we have different aspects in life,” Ethan Lopez said. “We both want to impact people and Dallas Christian was the place for to do that.”

And the fact that athletics gets to keep being a part of their lives?

“Any place we could play baseball together is what we were looking for,” Ethan Lopez said.

All three are gearing up for their roles with Dallas Christian.

Pecina is planning on spending a majority of his time on the mound.

“I was mainly wanting to do pitching,” he said. “I’d like to keep hitting but I’ve been pitching my whole life.”

Ethan Lopez will focus on the middle infield for the Crusaders.

“I’m just ready to play,” he said. “I’ll go anywhere they want me to.”

Although Luke Lopez patrols center field for the Bulldogs, he will switch to the infield at the next level.

“I feel like it doesn’t matter where I play,” he said. “I just want to do my best.”

So far this season the Bulldogs are 9-11 overall and 5-6 in District 11-3A action, battling Whitewright for a playoff spot. The two teams are tied for fourth place with three games remaining and the final two are against each other.

“We are right in the mix. All it takes is one game,” Luke Lopez said. “You want to play your best because we want those extra games.”

Howe is trying to reach the postseason for the first time since 2018. It is a similar tale compared to the basketball team, who also last made the playoffs four years ago and then not only qualified but earned the program’s first postseason win since 2006.

“Five guys from basketball are in the starting lineup. It was a domino effect,” Ethan Lopez said. “We want to make something special like that happen again.”

Last season, Pecina was named first-team all-district and both Lopez brothers were second-team all-district selections as Howe went 10-16 overall and 5-9 in district play for a fifth-place finish in the standings.

Dallas Christian is 16-28 overall so far this season and 5-11 in National Christian College Athletic Association Division II Southwest action.

Last spring the Crusaders went 17-37 and won their opening game of the NCCAA Regional Tournament before dropping the next two games.