Baseball Roundup — Bells beats Bonham; Sherman falls to Lovejoy

Herald Democrat

BELLS — Cooper Smith homered, drove in two and scored twice as third-place Bells defeated Bonham, 11-7, in District 11-3A action.

Landan Morse was 2-for-3, walked, drove in a run and scored, Ben Burleson was 2-for-4, drove in a run and scored twice, Peyton Cole was 2-for-3, walked and drove in a run, Colt Stone doubled, drove in two and scored, Gabe Rodgers singled, walked, drove in two and scored and Preston Carter singled, walked twice and scored three times for Bells (7-4, 14-6), which can clinch a playoff spot with a win when it hosts Bonham on Friday night.

Braeden Stewart homered, walked and drove in three for Bonham (2-18, 1-10).

District 10-5A

Lovejoy 4, Sherman 3

In Sherman, Connor Clark doubled, walked, drove in two runs and scored but fifth-place Sherman was unable to pull off the upset of first-place Lovejoy in a 4-3 loss in District 10-5A action.

Logan Williams singled and walked twice, Derek Baker walked twice and scored and Hunter Purser singled and scored for Sherman (8-14, 4-7), which is tied with McKinney North in the standings and both are three games behind the third-place tie between Denison and Wylie East with three games remaining.

The Bearcats play at The Colony on Friday night.

Kolby Branch was 2-for-4 with a double, drove in a run and scored for Lovejoy (17-7, 10-1), which led 4-0 going to the bottom of the fifth inning.