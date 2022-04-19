College Diamond Roundup — Storm softball sweeps TWU

Herald Democrat

DURANT, Okla. — Amberlyn Walsworth threw a four-hitter with nine strikeouts and four walks as Southeastern Oklahoma State finished off a non-conference sweep of Texas Woman’s University with a 2-1 victory.

Cheyenne Mahy was 2-for-3 with a home run, Marilyn Alvarado was 2-for-2 and walked, Jaleigh Durst walked and drove in a run and Courtney Crane scored for the Savage Storm (26-22), who host Henderson State in a Great American Conference series starting on Friday.

Southeastern started with a 3-2 walk-off victory in eight innings on RBI singles by Alvarado and then Kamarie Wallace. Wallace was 2-for-3 with the game-winning hit, Peyton Streetman was 2-for-4, Mahy was 2-for-4 and scored and scattered six hits and a walk with 10 strikeouts to get the win and Lauren White singled and drove in a run.

Baseball

Non-conference

Rogers State 15, Southeastern Oklahoma State 14

DURANT, Okla. — Joseph Ramirez was 2-for-2 with a home run, walked twice and drove in two but Southeastern Oklahoma State lost against Rogers State, 15-14, in non-conference action.

Richard Ware homered and drove in three, Cameron French was 3-for-5, drove in a run and scored, Reid Rice was 3-for-6, drove in a run and scored, Matt Miles singled, walked four times, drove in a run and scored three times and Damon Burroughs singled, walked twice, drove in a run and scored twice for the Savage Storm (28-15), which travels to Henderson State for a Great American Conference series starting on Friday.