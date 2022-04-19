Baseball Roundup — Jackets win 5th straight; Pboro, TB clinch playoffs

Herald Democrat

McKINNEY — Canaan Farley Jr. allowed a run on three hits in six innings with 10 strikeouts and four walks and was 2-for-4 with two RBI as the Denison Yellow Jackets won their fifth straight game with a 4-1 victory over McKinney North in District 10-5A action.

Denison (14-12, 7-4) is now tied with Wylie East for third place and a game behind Prosper Rock Hill for second. The Jackets host Prosper Rock Hill on Friday and a win would clinch a playoff spot, pending the outcome of the Sherman-Lovejoy contest that was postponed by weather.

Zane Bellows was 2-for-4 and scored, Ty Kirkbride singled, walked and scored twice, Garland Parker singled and drove in a run and Peyton Johnson drove in a run for Denison.

Crystian Edwards singled, walked and scored for fifth-place McKinney North (9-10, 4-7).

District 9-4A

Melissa 5, Van Alstyne 2

In Van Alstyne, Dakota Howard was 2-for-3 and scored during fourth-place Van Alstyne’s district loss against third-place Melissa.

Weston Holbert singled and scored, Riley Dancer drove in a run and Luke Juarez singled for Van Alstyne (14-6, 4-5), which maintained a two-game lead on Anna and Sanger for the final playoff spot with three games remaining.

The Panthers play at first-place Celina on Friday night.

Coy DeFury was 3-for-3, walked, drove in a run and scored twice for Melissa (15-7, 7-3), which clinched a playoff spot with the win.

District 10-3A

Boyd 3, Whitesboro 2

In Boyd, Mac Harper did not allow an earned run on five hits with six strikeouts and two walks in six-plus innings during second-place Whitesboro’s walk-off loss against first-place Boyd in district action.

Jacob Smith singled, walked and scored twice, Jace Sanders singled and drove in a run, Maxx Parker singled and scored and Torran Naglestad drove in a run for Whitesboro (16-5, 9-2), which hosts Boyd on Friday night. The Bearcats are now tied with Paradise in the standings.

Eric Rogers was 2-for-3 and drove in a run for Boyd (20-2, 11-0).

Pilot Point 8, S&S 7

In Pilot Point, Eli Mahan was 3-for-4 and scored twice for S&S but fourth-place Pilot Point had a walk-off win against the sixth-place Rams in district action.

Josh Pittner was 2-for-4, walked and scored, Keeden Jones doubled, walked and drove in two, Tyler Nunn singled, drove in a run and scored, Landon Lewis singled, walked and drove in a run and Efren Hernandez singled, walked and scored for S&S (8-14, 3-8), which hosts Pilot Point on Friday night.

Gage Anderson doubled and drove in two runs for Pilot Point (7-14, 6-5).

District 11-3A

Pottsboro 15, Whitewright 4 (6)

In Pottsboro, Barrett Kent homered and drove in three runs as the second-place Cardinals clinched a playoff spot with a win over fourth-place Whitewright in district action.

Reid Thompson was 2-for-3 with a double, walked, drove in two and scored twice, Jaxson Jester was 2-for-3, walked, drove in two and scored, Jay Burch was 2-for-3 with a double, walked, drove in two and scored, Grayson Watson was 2-for-4 with a double and scored twice, Jake Kubik doubled, walked and scored three times and Aaron Massie singled, walked, drove in two and scored for Pottsboro (18-6, 8-3), which plays at Whitewright on Friday.

Kasey Sanders was 2-for-2 with a double, walked and scored, Zayne Prieto was 2-for-3 and drove in a run, Cooper Coley and Deegan Bement each singled and drove in a run and Truett Holloway scored twice for Whitewright (8-15, 5-6), which is tied with Howe for the final playoff spot with three games remaining.

Gunter 15, Blue Ridge 5 (6)

In Blue Ridge, Carter Layton was 2-for-4 with a pair of homers, including a grand slam, and six RBI as Gunter clinched the top seed for the playoffs and at least a share of the district championship with a run-rule victory over Blue Ridge.

Cade Dodson was 2-for-3 with a triple, walked and scored three times, Landon Pelfrey singled and scored twice, Mason Sadler walked twice and scored twice, Colson Wood drove in a run and scored twice and Kaden Rigsby singled, drove in a run and scored for Gunter (22-1, 11-0), which hosts Blue Ridge on Friday. The Tigers have won 14 straight games.

Kolbe Gelvin was 2-for-3 and scored twice for Blue Ridge (11-9, 4-7), which dropped a game behind Howe and Whitewright in the chase for the final playoff spot.

Howe 12, Leonard 5

In Leonard, Luciano Vazquez was 2-for-4 with a double, walked, drove in three and scored as fourth-place Howe defeated Leonard in district action.

Austin Haley was 2-for-6 with a triple and three RBI, Luke Lopez doubled, walked four times and scored three times, Parker Pecina walked three times, drove in a run and scored twice and Ryan Hough singled, drove in a run and scored twice for Howe (9-11, 5-6), which hosts Leonard on Friday night. The Bulldogs are tied with Whitewright for the final playoff spot with three games left.

Tyler Newby was 2-for-2, walked, drove in two and scored for Leonard (5-10, 3-8).

District 11-2A

Tom Bean 9, Tioga 2

In Tioga, Alex Sanchez was 3-for-4 with two doubles, drove in a run and scored twice as second-place Tom Bean clinched a playoff spot with a victory against fifth-place Tioga in district action.

Gage Moore was 2-for-3, walked and drove in a run, Braylin Barrett tripled, walked, drove in two and scored, Dakoda Pearson was 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and scored, Chris Harmon walked, drove in a run and scored twice and Dustin Hickman was 2-for-3 and drove in a run for Tom Bean (8-11, 7-3), which can clinch the second seed for the playoffs with a win at third-place Era on Friday.

Tanner Yant singled and scored, Tyler Henley doubled and walked, Hagen Cobb walked three times and scored and Hayden Hilliard doubled for Tioga (5-10, 4-6), which travels to first-place Collinsville on Friday. The Tigers are a game behind Trenton and two behind Era in the chase for a playoff spot with two games remaining.