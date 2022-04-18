Gunter cruises past Blue Ridge in 11-3A action

GUNTER — It seemed ironic that Gunter catcher Hayden Fox couldn’t handle wearing a mask.

As a four-year starter she’s never stepped on the field without one. But now she stood in the circle, toeing the rubber for the first time in a role reversal that put Rhyan Pogue behind the plate receiving pitches instead of throwing them.

“It was really something I’ve wanted to do for four years,” Fox said. “I still called the pitches. I only have two — fastball and change-up.”

The Tarleton State signee wore a lighter version than her typical gear. But after she hit a batter and walked the next, the mask came off and her inner pitcher really shined through.

“I’m thinking I’m going to get taken out before I throw a strike,” she said. “I was more nervous than I thought I’d be. I never get to see the fans and the crowd and I didn’t even think about that.”

Fox retired the next three hitters she faced, combining with Rhyan and Skylar Pogue on a one-hitter as district champion Gunter defeated Blue Ridge, 15-0, in three innings in District 11-3A action.

“These are the last chances for moments with their teammates to have fun,” GHS head coach Leigh Vickery said. “She’s been asking me since last year. She was going to make sure she was doing it right.”

Rhyan Pogue was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBI, Sarah Beth Jackson was 2-for-3 with a triple, three RBI and scored and Lizzie Williams singled, walked, drove in three and scored twice for Gunter (19-6, 13-0), which ends the regular season at fourth-place Bells on Friday night.

A win would close out an undefeated district run and be by at least a four-game margin.

“The job is not done yet. We have one more game in district and then the playoffs,” Fox said. “We’ve worked super hard. From the beginning of the year we had this goal in mind.”

The motivation comes from Gunter ending district last year by losing three of four games, including a tie-breaker contest that made it the fourth seed for the playoffs.

“I’m so proud of these kids. They were so disappointed with how last year went,” Vickery said. “They have put in the work. They want to go so far.”

Jaiden Downey singled while Kaitlyn Garner and Destiny Lanier walked for seventh-place Blue Ridge, which ends its season against Bonham on Friday.

Gunter enacted the run-rule in the bottom of the third when Mackenzie Martindale walked, Jackson reached on an error that put both runners in scoring position and Payton Krupa singled up the middle.

In the second inning, Gunter loaded the bases with one out when Eft was hit by a pitch, Fox walked and Rhyan Pogue walked. Williams drove in a run with a groundout to first.

Gunter put up 13 runs in the first inning as every batter reached based the first time through the lineup and the Lady Tigers nearly batted around twice with 17 hitters entering the box.

Eft opened the game with a single to right-center before Fox bunted for a hit and an error on the throw let Eft score and Fox get to third.

Rhyan Pogue had an RBI double to left before Williams walked and a wild pitch moved them up. An errant throw back to the pitcher allowed courtesy runner Shey Menhkoff to score and Skylar Pogue reached on an error as another run made it 4-0.

Madi Thigpen walked and Jackson singled to left with an error on the play bringing in another run. Krupa walked to load the bases and Keeli Sweet was hit by a pitch to force in a run.

Fox grounded to third but the throw home for the force was wide, making it 7-0 and Rhyan Pogue followed with a sac fly to left.

Williams had a two-run single up the middle to get Gunter to double digits and after Skylar Pogue was safe on a fielder’s choice and Thigpen walked to reload the bases, Jackson cleared them with a triple to left for the 13-run advantage.

“I know it’s Senior Night and we want to celebrate these six seniors who have done such a great job leading us, but we had to stay focused,” Vickery said. “Blue Ridge has been playing well the last couple of games. We had to make sure we’re taking care of the little details.”

Rhyan Pogue nearly pitched an immaculate inning in the first, striking out the side on 10 pitches, before Skylar Pogue worked around Blue Ridge loading the bases in the second.

Downey opened the inning with a single to left before a one-out walk and an error. After a popout to short, Fox picked Marissa Hendricks off third to end the frame and pave the way for her appearance in the third.