Denison hires Oestreich as boys hoops coach

Chris Oestreich is making the move back up Highway 75 to a place where he’s very familiar as he returns to Texoma after he was hired to be Denison’s head boys basketball coach.

He had a 12-year run at Austin College starting in the mid-90s and saw the other side of the Sherman-Denison rivalry when his son, Spencer, was an all-region player for the Bearcats before graduating in 2006.

Now after a successful four-year stretch as the head girls coach at Melissa, he has been tasked to lift up a Yellow Jacket program coming off a winless season. Oestreich replaces Dale Rhodes, who stepped down after four years and a 21-84 record with one playoff appearance. He was the choice out of 91 applicants that were whittled down to six interviews.

Denison went 0-27 overall this past season and 0-14 in District 10-5A play. It was the second straight season Denison did not win a district contest — the Jackets went 0-13 as their season-finale against Princeton was cancelled due to COVID-19 — and the program was 1-17 during the 2020-21 season.

The Jackets went 12-19 in 2019-20 but were again last in the 10-5A standings with a 1-9 mark. The 12 overall wins are the high-water mark for the program since 2010-11. When Denison made the playoffs in 2019, it ended an eight-year playoff drought but the program is still seeking its first postseason victory since 2010.

The latest realignment released by the University Interscholastic League in early February has Denison in District 13-5A with Sherman, Greenville, Lovejoy, McKinney North, Melissa — which is moving up from Class 4A — and Princeton for the next two years.

This past season the Lady Cardinals went 16-18 overall and 6-6 in District 9-4A action. Melissa ended up losing a tie-breaker game with Celina for the district’s final playoff spot.

It was the only time at MHS that Oestreich did not reach the playoffs. His first two seasons saw the best finishes in program history.

The 2018-19 squad went 18-17 and advanced to the region semifinals for the first time. The following season the Lady Cardinals advanced to the region final before losing to Dallas Lincoln, 55-45, for a spot in the 4A state tournament and finishing with a 25-13 record.

In 2020-21, Melissa went 21-6 and reached the region quarterfinals.

He was not involved in coaching for the 2012-13 and 2013-14 seasons before being named the head girls coach at Bismarck High School, a 3A program near Hot Springs, Arkansas and he was there for four seasons, including coaching his daughter Logan, before coming back to Texas.

After his time at Austin College, Oestreich was out of coaching for two seasons before jumping back in as the assistant coach for the Henderson State University women’s program at the Division II level.

He was the assistant for two seasons and then named the interim head coach for the 2011-12 campaign. HSU went 14-13 overall and 7-9 in conference play but Oestreich resigned right before the start of the 2012-13 season. A year-and-a-half later the NCAA announced violations by the program.

Oestreich was not directly named in the report but Henderson State confirmed his involvement as well as Josh Matthews, whom he served under for two seasons before being named the interim head coach.

Oestreich received a two-year show-cause order through 2016. Among the violations included impermissible tryouts, exceeding phone contact limits, supervised off-season workouts, paying for prospects’ meals and offering a loan to a prospective athlete.

In 12 seasons at Austin College, Oestreich had a stretch of seven straight winning campaigns, earned the American Southwest Conference title in 1997 and finished as the runner-up three other times (1999, 2001 and 2002). He was the ASC Coach of the Year in 1996 and 1997, the NAIA Division II Region Coach of the Year in 1997 and shared the ASC East Division Coach of the Year accolades in 2002.

Before taking over at Austin College, Oestreich was an assistant at Cornell College, located in Iowa, for a season after three years as an assistant for Rockhurst University, which is in Missouri. He began his coaching career at Burlingame (Kansas) High School.