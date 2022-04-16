Softball Roundup — Gunter locks up outright District 11-3A crown

Herald Democrat

WHITEWRIGHT — Skylar Pogue was 3-for-4 with a triple, walked, drove in three and scored twice as Gunter clinched the outright District 11-3A title with an 11-2 victory against second-place Whitewright.

Hayden Fox was 2-for-2 with a triple, walked twice, drove in a run and scored three times, Lizzie Williams was 2-for-4 with a triple, walked, drove in two and scored twice, Rhyan Pogue threw six scoreless innings, allowing two hits and three walks while striking out six, and also doubling, walking and driving in a run and Bailey Ivey finished with two RBI for Gunter (18-6, 12-0), which hosts Blue Ridge on Monday night.

Raygan Latimer homered and drove in two runs, Emma Robinson and Ashton Long each singled and walked and Sydney McDaniel scored for Whitewright (15-7, 8-4), which clinched a playoff spot despite the loss. The Lady Tigers play at Pottsboro — the team it is tied with in the standings — on Tuesday.

Howe 9, Bells 8

In Howe, Kaitlyn Fuhr was 3-for-4 with a double and scored three times as sixth-place Howe defeated fourth-place Bells in 11-3A action.

Ryleigh Craven was 2-for-4, drove in a run and scored, Shelbee Taylor singled, walked, drove in a run and scored twice, Jordan Brunner singled, drove in a run and scored, Kamry Snapp singled and drove in a run and Chloe Scoggins singled and scored for Howe (6-18, 4-8), which plays at Leonard on Tuesday night.

Chloe Russum was 2-for-4 with three RBI and scored, Bailee Dorris was 2-for-4 with a home run and scored twice, Emma Downing was 2-for-4 with a triple, double, drove in a run and scored, Kylee Beach tripled and scored twice and Brooklyn Blodgett tripled, walked and scored for Bells (13-14, 6-6), which is tied with Bonham for the final playoff spot with two games remaining.

The Lady Panthers host Bonham on Tuesday night and will clinch the last berth with a victory.

Blue Ridge 4, Pottsboro 2

In Blue Ridge, Tessa De La Cruz tripled, drove in a run and scored but second-place Pottsboro lost against seventh-place Blue Ridge in district action.

Despite the loss, the Lady Cardinals (18-6, 8-4) still clinched a playoff spot, advancing to the postseason for the first time since 2018.

Leah Kaska doubled and drove in a run, Tori Burkham doubled, Emily Pittman walked and scored and Angelica Esparza walked twice for Pottsboro, which hosts Whitewright — the team it is tied with in the standings — on Tuesday night.

District 10-3A

Whitesboro 10, Boyd 0 (5)

In Whitesboro, Karley Wolf threw a three-hit shutout with nine strikeouts and a walk as first-place Whitesboro run-ruled third-place Boyd in district action.

Melanie Baldwin was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI, Olivia Hildebrand was 2-for-2, walked and scored, Abbie Robinson was 2-for-2, walked and scored twice, Keely Hartless doubled, drove in a run and scored twice and Addisen McBride singled, drove in two and scored twice for Whitesboro (15-9, 12-0), which plays at Ponder on Monday.

Kaitlyn Conklin doubled for Boyd (19-10, 7-5).