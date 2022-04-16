Panthers beat Anna, claw back to .500 after 0-4 district start

VAN ALSTYNE — The first third of district play didn’t go at all how the Panthers had hoped as they sat winless at the bottom of the standings. Now riding a four-game winning streak, Van Alstyne is hoping to continue its winning ways over the final third to lock down a playoff spot.

Riley Dancer scattered four hits and two walks against five strikeouts in five-plus innings and also tripled and scored as the Panthers defeated Anna, 6-1, in District 9-4A action.

“We have to win. We had to beat Anna because they beat us in the first half. The kids have picked it up,” VA head coach Jimmy Haynes said. “Right now I think they feel like they can beat anybody. They’re playing with a lot of confidence.”

Weston Johnston was 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI, Dakota Howard was 2-for-4 and scored and Luke Juarez and Cade Milroy each singled, drove in a run and scored for Van Alstyne (14-5, 4-4), which hosts third-place Melissa on Tuesday night.

The Panthers now hold sole possession of fourth place after that 0-4 district start where three of the losses were by three runs or less and Van Alstyne felt it was only a matter of time they could put it back together.

“We’re a good team,” Haynes said about a group which opened the season with nine straight wins before it dropped five of six games. “We just had to play that way a whole game. We’d have great pitching and no defense; great defense and no pitching. Our bats have come around.”

Grant Cerveny was 2-for-3 with a double and scored while Jamison Adams and Tyler Eisenhauer singled for Anna (10-12, 3-6), which dropped into a tie with Sanger two games back of VA in the loss column heading into the four-game home stretch.

Van Alstyne padded its lead with a pair of runs in the sixth. Preston Blankenship reached on a dropped third strike when the throw to first was high before Caden Whitley bunted and reached safely.

Courtesy runner Mathew Crawford got picked off second but Whitley was able to advance on the play and he scored on Milroy’s single up the middle.

Justus Hill had a pinch-hit walk, Weston Holbert, in the nine-hole, dunked a single to no-man’s land between the left fielder, shortstop and third baseman to load the bases and Juarez drove in the final run on a groundout to second.

“That’s what you’ve gotta have — you have to have everybody contributing,” Haynes said. “That’s been a big part of this run is everyone contributing one-through-nine.”

The Panthers took a 4-0 advantage in the third. Johnston had a solo homer to left with two outs, Dancer followed with a triple to right field and Blankenship had an RBI single to left.

Van Alstyne quickly held the lead after Juarez, Howard and Johnston opened the first with singles to right that started the scoring. Howard raced home with a run on a one-out error.

Dancer didn’t have a 1-2-3 inning but he minimized the damage to just an unearned run in the fifth after Van Alstyne had taken a 4-0 lead.

He worked around a two-out single from Adams in the first, a leadoff walk by Micah Krag in the second and Cerveny’s two-out single in the third.

The first time the Coyotes had a runner get to third was in the fourth. Kason Perkins reached on an error to open the inning and took two bases on Eisenhauer’s rolling infield single to the right side with one out. Dancer got a strikeout and a forceout to end the threat.

Anna’s lone run came when Cerveny doubled past third base with two outs, stole second and the attempt to catch him went down the line.

After Dancer walked Perkins to start the sixth, Whitley came on and sandwiched strikeouts around a flyout to left and Howard slammed the door in the seventh by striking out the side.

“The pitching has shaped up,” Haynes said. “I’ve been here 100 years and we’ve always had pitching, those guys that go out there and throw strikes.”