College Diamond Roundup — McDermott's 3 homers leads Storm to victory

DURANT, Okla. — Bryce McDermott was 3-for-3 with three home runs and six RBI as Southeastern Oklahoma State beat Ouachita Baptist, 13-3, in seven innings to close out a series win in Great American Conference play at Mike Metheny Field.

Cameron French doubled, drove in three and scored, Reid Rice was 2-for-3 with a double, walked and scored twice, Matt Miles was 2-for-4 and scored twice, Blake McQuain doubled, walked and scored twice and Dylan Hurd singled and scored for the Savage Storm (28-14, 17-10), who host Rogers State on Tuesday afternoon.

Softball

GAC

Southeastern Oklahoma State 10, Ouachita Baptist 7

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. — Jaleigh Durst was 2-for-3 with a home run, walked and scored three times as Southeastern Oklahoma State won a slugfest against Ouachita Baptist, 10-7, to win its Great American Conference series.

Kamarie Wallace was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI, Marliyn Alvarado was 2-for-4 with a double, drove in a run and scored twice, Kady Fryrear doubled, drove in two and scored, Alexis Lambert drove in two and Peyton Streetman singled, drove in a run and scored for the Savage Storm (24-22, 15-12), who host Texas Woman’s University for a double-header on Tuesday afternoon.

SCAC

Southwestern 3, Austin College 2

GEORGETOWN — Avery Atencio was 2-for-3 with a double, drove in a run and scored during Austin College’s 3-2 loss against Southwestern as the ‘Roos were swept in their Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference series.

Joli Kirkpatrick doubled, walked and scored, Carrie Johnson singled and walked and Calleigh King drove in a run for Austin College (8-27, 3-15), which closes out the season by hosting Dallas for a pair of double-headers starting on Saturday.

The ‘Roos, who have lost 15 straight games, also had a 6-2 defeat. Kirkpatrick went 2-for-4 and scored, Alice Maisonet walked three times, Hallie Swiatkowski singled and drove in two, Atencio singled and scored and Chyrsi Hemby doubled.