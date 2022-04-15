Yellow Jackets top Bearcats behind combined one-hitter

As the seventh inning approached, Owen Ewton knew what was at stake — both for his team and the performance he was trying to finish off.

The Denison right-hander had only 10 throws remaining until hitting the pitch count limit that would force the junior from the game and he was just three outs from a no-hitter.

Ewton came up two outs short of the personal glory but Cooper Mackay nailed down the save to give the fourth-place Yellow Jackets a 5-2 victory over the sixth-place Sherman Bearcats in District 10-5A action at Denison High School.

“I was about to bring Cooper in and they let me know the situation because I wasn’t aware it was a no-hitter,” DHS head coach Brent Bollinger said. “I told him he had to get it done in those 10 pitches. He nearly pulled it off.”

Jack Aleman was 2-for-2, walked, drove in a run and scored, Peyton Johnson singled, walked, drove in two and scored twice, Ty Kirkbride singled and scored and Drew Meek singled and drove in a run for Denison (13-12, 6-4), which travels to McKinney North on Tuesday night.

The Yellow Jackets have won four straight and hold a two-game lead on the Cats, whom they beat for the first time since 2019, and are up a game in the loss column on North in the chase for the final playoff spot with four contests remaining. Denison also moved just a game behind Wylie East for second place.

“We knew if we kept our composure we could be this type of team. We knew this type of baseball was right around the corner,” Bollinger said. “Now just because we’re in a good spot, there’s no let up. We don’t have to worry about what anybody’s doing as long we keep this up.”

Logan Williams doubled, Connor Clark was hit by a pair of pitches and scored twice and Landen Brand walked twice and drove in a run for Sherman (8-12, 4-6), which hosts first-place Lovejoy on Tuesday and couldn’t pull off the sweep after taking the first meeting by a 10-1 margin.

Ewton was a big reason for that. While he did walk five and hit four batters, it took until one out in the seventh on Williams’ double to right center — coming on Ewton’s 108th and final pitch — for the first hit by the Cats.

Mackay took over on the mound and got a popout to short before Brendon Wolf, who came off the bench and went behind the plate at the start of the inning, threw Williams out trying to steal third for the game’s final out.

“Everybody’s kinda figured out what their role is,” Bollinger said. “It took a little time from the start of the season but they’re showing they can battle. We’re winning games in a lot of different ways.”

After needing just 72 pitches to get through five innings, it looked like Ewton would have enough in reserve for a chance to finish off the no-hitter.

But in the sixth the Bearcats forced him to throw enough that he was at 100 on the nose. Sherman cut into the deficit but left the bases loaded.

Connor Clark and Daniel Clark were hit by pitches around a groundout and then Brandon Fine was hit to load the bases.

Ewton notched a strikeout and nearly got out of the inning unscathed but Brand walked to force in a run and the tying run was on base. Ewton’s sixth and final strikeout ended the rally.

Sherman got on the board in the fourth when Connor Clark manufactured a run after getting hit by a pitch, stealing second, moving to third on a groundout and scoring on a two-out wild pitch.

Williams just missed a solo homer in the third with a ball to the warning track in front of the scoreboard in left.

The Yellow Jackets tacked on a run in the fifth. Johnson walked with one out and then with two away went to second on a passed ball and advanced to third on a wild pitch.

Aleman hit a hotshot to second that got through and put the Jackets up 5-1.

After Denison missed a chance to immediately take the lead in the bottom of the first following singles by Kirkbride and Zane Bellows preceded a pair of forceouts at second and a groundout to end the threat, the Jackets broke through with a four-run third.

Kirkbride reached on an error to open the inning, Canaan Farley Jr. was intentionally walked with one out after the count reached 3-0 and a wild pitch moved the runners up.

Johnson lashed a two-run single to left, Aleman walked with two outs and Meek singled up the middle for a 3-0 advantage. Meek then intentionally got caught in a rundown long enough to allow Aleman, who had stolen third by beating Trevor VanSant’s pickoff throw to the base, to score before he was tagged to end the inning.

“If you put up a big inning, you can’t relax,” Bollinger said.