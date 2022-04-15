Diamond Roundup — Denison softball walks off against Rock Hill

Herald Democrat

Ashlinn Hamilton launched a 3-0 pitch over the centerfield wall with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the third-place Denison Lady Yellow Jackets a 3-2 walk-off victory against first-place Prosper Rock Hill in District 10-5A action.

It was the fourth homer in four games for Hamilton, who went 2-for-4 with a double and drove in two while allowing an earned run on six hits with four strikeouts and two walks.

Autumn Mitchell doubled, drove in a run and scored and Katelynn Martinez walked twice and scored for Denison (19-8, 8-4), which can clinch a playoff spot with a win when it hosts Lovejoy on Tuesday night. The Lady Jackets are a game in the loss column ahead of Wylie East and Lovejoy.

Grace Berlage went 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBI for Prosper Rock Hill (22-8, 11-1).

The Colony 2, Sherman 1

In The Colony, Marissa Wells doubled and scored during Sherman’s walk-off loss against second-place The Colony in District 10-5A action.

Addey Kuhn singled and drove in a run, Ally Baker singled and Madison Jarvis allowed an earned run on three hits with four strikeouts and two walks in six and two-thirds innings for Sherman (7-19, 3-9), which hosts fourth-place Wylie East on Tuesday night.

Sabrina Wick singled and scored for The Colony (15-8, 10-2), which clinched a playoff spot with the win.

District 9-4A

Van Alstyne 12, Anna 2 (5)

In Van Alstyne, Callie Hunter was 3-for-3 with two RBI and scored twice as fifth-place Van Alstyne run-ruled sixth-place Anna in district action.

Kelsie Adams allowed an earned run on two hits with eight strikeouts and six walks and also went 2-for-3 with a double, walked, drove in a run and scored twice, Tess Cutler was 2-for-4 with two doubles and scored twice, Rylee Adams was 2-for-3 with two RBI and scored twice, Avery Jennings was 2-for-3, drove in a run and scored twice, Jenna Pharr tripled and drove in two and Danielle Anderson singled and drove in two for Van Alstyne (16-7, 5-5), which hosts Melissa on Tuesday night.

Katie Johnson singled, walked and scored for Anna (7-17, 3-8).

District 10-3A

Paradise 14, S&S 2 (5)

In Sadler, Reighlee Johnson homered and drove in two runs during S&S’ loss against Paradise in district action.

Brooke Buskirk singled and scored, Dara Muller doubled and Ashlynn Fowler and Grace Hyde singled for S&S (8-13, 3-9), which plays at Valley View on Monday.

Lauren Moon was 2-for-4 with a homer, three RBI and scored three times for Paradise (13-11, 5-7).

District 10-2A

Muenster 15, Tioga 5

In Tioga, Abbie Benke was 2-for-4 with a double, drove in a run and scored during fifth-place Tioga’s loss against district co-leader Muenster.

Lauren Sheppard was 2-for-3, walked and scored, Ainsley Denham singled and drove in two and Channing Hurst singled, walked and scored for Tioga (8-14, 4-7), which hosts fourth-place Era in its regular-season finale on Tuesday. The Lady Bulldogs must win to stay in the playoff chase.

Brooke Tyler was 3-for-5 with two doubles, three RBI and scored twice for Muenster (14-11, 9-1), which is tied with Collinsville atop the standings.

District 15-2A

Tom Bean 4, Dodd City 3

In Tom Bean, Emma Nelson was 2-for-3 and drove in a run as fourth-place Tom Bean defeated second-place Dodd City in district action.

Kiki Carter allowed two earned runs on three hits with nine strikeouts and four walks, Ryan Jones doubled and scored twice and Madison Holmes doubled and scored for Tom Bean (10-9, 5-5), which hosts Ector on Tuesday night.

Tori Dotson singled and drove in two runs for Dodd City (11-4, 8-3).

TAPPS Division IV District 1

Weatherford Christian 19, Texoma Christian 4

In Weatherford, Paige Miller was 2-for-2, walked and drove in three runs during Texoma Christian’s loss against Weatherford Christian in district action.

Nealee Russell was 2-for-2, walked and scored twice, Grace Gross was 2-for-2, hit by pitch, drove in a run and scored and T’a nne Boyd went 2-for-2 for Texoma Christian (3-3, 3-3), which hosts Weatherford Christian on Tuesday.

Baseball

District 10-3A

Ponder 1, S&S 0

In Sadler, Kota Richardson doubled for the only hit by the Rams and allowed a run on two hits with seven strikeouts and four walks during S&S’ district loss against Ponder.

Hunter Blanscett walked for S&S (8-13, 3-7), which hosts Pilot Point on Tuesday night.

Brock Rouse singled and drove in a run for Ponder (12-9, 4-6).

District 11-2A

Collinsville 28, Savoy 0 (4)

In Savoy, Logan Jenkins threw a no-hitter with 11 strikeouts and no walks and was 4-for-6 with a double, four RBI and scored three times as Collinsville clinched the outright district title with a run-rule victory against Savoy.

Colin Barnes was 4-for-5 and a homer shy of the cycle, walked, drove in three and scored three times, Trevor O’Neal was 3-for-3, walked, drove in five and scored twice, Rylan Newman was 2-for-3 with a double, walked, drove in three and scored three times, Cash Morgan was 3-for-6 with three RBI and scored twice, Connor Ragsdale was 3-for-3, walked, drove in a run and scored three times, Parker Wells was 2-for-3, walked, drove in three and scored three times and Hunter Vannoy was 2-for-2 with a double, walked twice, drove in two and scored for Collinsville (19-4, 10-0), which has the district bye on Tuesday before hosting Tioga on Friday.

Era 3, Tioga 2

In Tioga, Tanner Yant singled, walked and scored during fourth-place Tioga’s loss against second-place Era in district action.

Logan Westbrook singled and drove in a run, Austin Norwood singled and scored, Johnny Dorpinghaus singled and Hayden Hilliard walked for Tioga (5-9, 4-5), which hosts Tom Bean on Tuesday night.

Luke Karnes was 3-for-3 with a double, walked, drove in a run and scored for Era (14-4, 6-3), which is now tied with Tom Bean in the standings.