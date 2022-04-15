College Roundup — AC baseball drops series opener

Herald Democrat

SHREVEPORT, La. — Logan Ballard singled during Austin College’s series-opening loss against Centenary in Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference action.

Jake Trapani and Mason Woodhouse also singled for Austin College (7-21, 2-11), which closes out the series with a double-header on Friday.

Nitu earns GAC weekly tennis award

DURANT, Okla. — Following a perfect week on the court, Southeastern Oklahoma State's Vanessa Nitu has been named the Great American Conference Women's Tennis Player of the Week.

Nitu, a native of Bucharest, Romania, helped the Savage Storm to a 3-0 record with a non-conference win over Northeastern State before opening GAC player with a pair of wins over Henderson State and Ouachita Baptist.

Playing at the one position, she rallied versus NSU's Alisha Moldakhmetova for a 2-6, 7-5, 1-0 win to help Southeastern get past the Riverhawks.

In the conference opener against Henderson State she added a 7-5, 6-4 win over Georjemah Row at the two spot in the lineup, and also tacked on a 6-3 doubles win at number three doubles with partner Elizaveta Tregubova.

She closed out her week with another win at the two spot, this time taking down OBU's Makeilah Turner 6-1, 7-5.