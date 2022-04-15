College Diamond Roundup — Grayson baseball wins; Storm squads split

Herald Democrat

CORSICANA — Devin Warner doubled and drove in three runs as Grayson College defeated Navarro College, 5-1, in non-conference action.

Albert Serrano was 3-for-3 and scored, Dax Dathe was 2-for-4 with a double, scored and combined with Rye Gunter and Sam Crain to strikeout 14 and walk one, Davis Powell was 2-for-4 with a double and scored, Noah Brewer singled and drove in a run, Brandon Howell singled and scored and Chayton Krauss singled, walked and scored for the Vikings (28-12), who host Ranger in a double-header on Wednesday.

SCAC

Centenary 5, Austin College 1

SHREVEPORT — Jake Webster went 2-for-4 during Austin College’s 5-1 loss against Centenary as the ‘Roos were swept in a Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference series.

Walker Davis singled, walked and scored, Branson Vrazel drove in a run and Mason Woodhouse walked twice for Austin College (7-23, 2-13), which starts a series at Schreiner on Friday.

Austin College started with a 7-6 loss. Sergio De Paoli was 2-for-5 with a double and scored, Scott Hosmer singled and drove in two runs, Beau Beshires doubled, walked and scored, Webster singled, walked, drove in a run and scored, Logan Ballard singled, drove in a run and scored and Brandon Hill walked and scored.

GAC

Southeastern Oklahoma State 7, Ouachita Baptist 2

DURANT, Okla. — Blake McQuain’s grand slam helped Southeastern Oklahoma State split a Great American Conference double-header with a 7-2 victory over Ouachita Baptist at Mike Metheny Field.

Reid Rice was 2-for-3 with a double, drove in a run and scored, Dylan Herd was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI, Cole Canuteson allowed two runs on five hits with 10 strikeouts and two walks and Angel Ochoa doubled and scored for the Savage Storm (27-14, 16-10), who close the series on Saturday afternoon.

Southeastern started with a 13-8 loss. Matt Miles was 3-for-5 with a homertwo RBI and scored three times, Cameron French was 3-for-5, drove in a run and scored, Rice was 2-for-5, drove in a run and scored, Ochoa was 2-for-3 with two doubles, drove in a run and scored, Seth Morrow walked twice and scored and Bryce McDermott singled, drove in a run and scored.

Softball

SCAC

Southwestern 10, Austin College 2 (5)

GEORGETOWN — Carrie Johnson was 2-for-2 and drove in a run during Austin College’s 10-2 loss against Southwestern to start a Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference series.

Chyrsi Hemby singled, drove in a run and scored and Lizzy Preston singled and scored for the ‘Roos (8-25, 3-13), who close out the series with a double-header on Saturday.

Austin College has lost 13 straight games.

GAC

Ouachita Baptist 3, Southeastern Oklahoma State 1

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. —Peyton Streetman was 2-for-4 with a double and scored as Southeastern Oklahoma State lost to Ouachita Baptist, 3-1, to split a double-header in Great American Conference play.

Kamarie Wallace was 3-for-3 with a double, Cheyenne Mahy singled and drove in a run and Amberlyn Walsworth did not allow an earned run in six hits with six strikeouts and no walks for the Savage Storm (23-22, 14-12), who close the series on Saturday afternoon.

Southeastern started with a 7-1 victory. Mahy allowed an earned run on four hits with a strikeout and a walk and was 2-for-4, Kady Fryrear was 2-for-4 with a double, three RBI and scored, Marilyn Alvarado was 2-for-4, drove in a run and scored twice and Lauren White singled and drove in a pair.