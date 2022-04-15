Baseball Roundup — Whitesboro clinches a playoff spot; Howe tops Bells

Herald Democrat

VALLEY VIEW — Greyson Ledbetter did not allow an earned run on two hits while striking out 13, walking four and going 3-for-4 with three doubles, two RBI and two runs as second-place Whitesboro beat Valley View, 10-2, to clinch a playoff spot in District 10-3A action.

It is the ninth straight postseason appearance for the Bearcats.

Maxx Parker was 2-for-3, walked, drove in three and scored twice, Blake Beste was 2-for-4, drove in a run and scored, Clayton Knight singled and scored, Jace Sanders walked twice and scored and Jake Hermes walked and scored twice for Whitesboro (16-4, 9-1), which plays at first-place Boyd on Tuesday night.

Wyatt Huber singled, walked and scored for Valley View (1-17, 0-10).

District 11-3A

Gunter 11, Whitewright 1 (5)

In Gunter, Carter Layton was 2-for-3 with a home run, triple, three RBI and scored twice as first-place Gunter defeated fourth-place Whitewright in district action.

Riekkhen Bostick homered, drove in two and scattered six hits and a walk with two strikeouts to get the win, Cooper Wade tripled, drove in a run and scored twice, Trey Oblas doubled, drove in a run and scored twice, Kaden Rigsby doubled, walked and scored twice and Cade Dodson doubled and drove in a run for Gunter (21-1, 10-0), which plays at Blue Ridge on Tuesday night.

Clayton Warford was 2-for-3, Kasey Sanders was 2-for-2, Zayne Prieto singled and scored and Tyler Trapp and Shane Davis singled for Whitewright (8-14, 5-5), which plays at second-place Pottsboro on Tuesday night.

Howe 5, Bells 1

In Bells, Parker Pecina was 2-for-4 with a home run as fifth-place Howe defeated third-place Bells in district action.

Austin Haley allowed a run on four hits with 10 strikeouts and a walk and was 2-for-3 with a double, walked, drove in a run and scored, Carson Daniels was 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles, walked, drove in a run and scored, Ethan Lopez was 2-for-4 with a double and scored, Luke Lopez doubled and scored and Ryan Hough singled, walked and scored for Howe (8-11, 4-6), which plays at Leonard on Tuesday night.

The Bulldogs are tied with Blue Ridge in the standings.

Colt Stone singled and drove in a run, Koehler High singled and scored and Preston Carter and Ben Burleson singled for Bells (13-6, 6-4), which travels to Bonham on Tuesday.

Pottsboro 9, Blue Ridge 4

In Blue Ridge, Jaxson Jester went 3-for-5 with a double and allowed an earned run on five hits in six innings of work as second-place Pottsboro defeated fourth-place Blue Ridge in district action.

Grayson Watson was 2-for-2, walked twice, drove in a run and scored, Reid Thompson was 2-for-4 with a double, drove in two and scored, Jake Kubik was 2-for-5 with a double, drove in a run and scored twice, Ryan Hicks walked, drove in two and scored twice and Justin Burk homered for Pottsboro (16-6, 7-3), which hosts fourth-place Whitewright on Tuesday night.

Caden Brown was 2-for-3 with a homer, walked, drove in two and scored twice for Blue Ridge (11-8, 4-6), which is tied with Howe in the standings.