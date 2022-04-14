Lynn Burkhead — Someone missing as Oklahoma Spring Turkey season opens

Herald Democrat

When the sun starts to slowly make its way above the horizon on Saturday morning, there should be some fired up turkeys gobbling across good portions of Oklahoma.

But for all of the excitement of standing in a pecan bottom somewhere north of the Red River, and hoping to tag a big longbeard before it’s even breakfast time, there will also be something missing in the Sooner State this weekend.

Or more accurately, someone missing. And that’s my late friend Tim Anderson, an Iowa giant of a man who was for many years a public relations leader for Mossy Oak.

A fixture on Oklahoma spring gobbler hunts most years, it was Anderson’s job to make sure that the camouflage making company put on several good writer’s hunts each year. And that included hunts in the fall whitetail woods as the leaves changed colors and fell from those Mossy Oak trees, as well as in the springtime months as turkeys flew down and noisily strutted their way underneath the greening canopy.

Add in the various trade shows each year, and there were numerous events and trips that made Tim Anderson a familiar face in the hunting industry, not to mention a man who was, without question, one of the outdoors world’s most likable people.

I say was, because last September 1, on a day that many who wear camouflage were out dove hunting, Tim Anderson passed on from this side of life to the other side of eternity.

In what has been a year and a few months of grievous loss in my own life personally — I lost my longtime friend John Waitt to the pandemic last year, lost former Denison Yellow Jacket assistant football coach Lanny Pettit to a cardiovascular event a few weeks ago, and lost friend and mentor Jim Cragg to cancer only days ago — I wasn’t prepared last year for my phone to buzz silently, signaling that a text had come in.

“Hey Lynn,” said the message from Jake Meyer, the current PR man for Mossy Oak. “I regret to inform you that we lost a dear friend of both of ours today. Tim Anderson went on to be with the Lord this afternoon.”

Taken by a ruptured aorta, Tim was suddenly gone, leaving behind his wife Karen, his children, and grandchildren who affectionately knew him as Papa. He also left behind a lifetime of friends, people that loved the warm smile, firm handshake, and positive nature of this humble man from Iowa.

Thankfully, I considered myself one of those friends. And if memory serves correct, I promptly went inside and started to cry.

Because that’s how good a man Tim Anderson was, an outdoors professional who had the unique ability to greet you in a booth at the SHOT Show, the ATA Show, or even ICAST, and make you feel like for a few minutes that you were somehow his best friend and the most important person in the world.

Except that most of the time, perhaps all of the time, Tim really felt that way. While I’m far from the best writer or the most well connected person in the outdoors industry, I think I can truthfully say that no one in the outdoors space who ever spent a few moments with Tim Anderson ever felt differently. He was a caring, quietly humorous, and genuine man, someone it was all but impossible to dislike.

And that’s what makes the start of the Oklahoma spring turkey hunting season a little bit painful this year. Because while Tim Anderson enjoyed the deer hunting side of the outdoors business, chasing spring turkeys caused him to really smile big.

I saw that up close and personal a few years ago, the last time that I chased spring gobblers in the Sooner State. It was a writer’s hunt that I’ll never forget, partly because of a powerful opening day cold front that eventually brought light snow and frigid temperatures in the low 20s as the wind howled from the north.

And partly because of who was in camp that April week. That included Meyer, an equally good friend, and Tim Anderson, both gentlemen making sure that everything went smoothly in that western Oklahoma hunting camp, even if the weather forecast did not.

In short, it was a great hunting camp, one where I even got lucky enough to call in a good longbeard one morning. Successfully brushing off one blown opportunity, I was able to find redemption — a great topic on Good Friday, don’t you think? — and tag a nice Rio Grande gobbler that apparently liked the springtime music I was making on a Zink’s box call.

Or maybe it was simply that the place was full of gobblers, and this particular one liked the Zink’s hen decoy I had placed out in front, as well as the Mossy Oak camo that I was wearing from head to toe.

I’ve had a love-hate relationship with spring turkeys over the years, partly because I’m not particularly good at hunting them and have failed as often as I’ve been successful. But that evening as we all relived the day’s various events and tagged birds, Tim made me feel like the best turkey hunter in the world.

While I enjoyed the solo hunt where I called in and tagged my own gobbler that week, I enjoyed far more the privilege I had a couple of mornings later when Tim asked if we could hunt together. Truth be told, it was an uneventful morning in that red dirt country, land that was interspersed with prairie ravines, agricultural interests, and a few creek bottoms.

While the dusty ground told the tale of plenty of wild turkeys dancing their way through in recent days, Tim and I never saw anything that cool and still spring morning. When we finally headed back to camp for lunch, we were ruefully laughing about never being able to strike a gobbler up, a longbeard that was willing to put a quarter in the springtime juke box and play the game.

But it hardly mattered as I enjoyed the company of Tim Anderson, who loved the Creator and what He had made, who loved his family, who loved the Iowa Hawkeyes, who loved his industry friends and Mossy Oak colleagues, and who loved to turkey hunt, all in that order. By morning’s end, I think we had covered all of those subjects in the quiet, hushed whispers that an uneventful turkey hunt can bring.

But the non-eventful morning hardly mattered, certainly not in a world today where so many people feel the need to impress, to remind you of their successes and who they know, and perhaps, just how important they are.

Those ideas were polar opposite to Tim Anderson’s well-lived life, a humble Midwestern man that loved to turn the spotlight on someone else. And that’s despite the fact that he deserved some of that spotlight glow, because he was very good at what he did for Toxey Haas and his family, the fine Mississippi folks who turned a fistful of dirt and leaves into an ongoing camouflage revolution.

In just a moment, when I hit the button and send this story on its way, I’ll turn and look over my shoulder at a photo that I’ve looked at a lot in recent months. It’s a canvas print of that Oklahoma turkey hunt several years ago, one that Tim Anderson sent me a few weeks after it was all over.

Because in the end, Tim made sure that you never forgot the good times you had both shared in the wilds of Creation, because of his professional talent and because of his kind heart. In the end, that’s just the kind of man that he was.

Jake Meyer, the equally talented and humble man who took Anderson’s place at Mossy Oak, felt the same way too.

Which made his last text on that terrible day an especially humbling and meaningful one for me: “He was a legend and he loved you very much, Lynn!”

Yes he was, Jake. And I certainly hope so because the feeling was mutual.