J.B. Webb — Texoma takes a beating from bass anglers

This past weekend saw Texoma covered in bass boats. Our old Lady of the Lake had her friend the wind roaring on Sunday making boats seek out places to hide. This weekend showed how nature can be fickle as Saturday it was a good day to fish. Sunday was a different bag of fishing as the wind blew hard.

One of the Texas High School regional tournaments was held on the lake. A local Pottsboro Guide who had kinfolk fishing who placed ninth gave us this info. He said there were 327 boats in that tournament.

The winning team had more than 20 pounds and the big bass of the tournament was a 9.58-pounder.

Now while this high school tournament was taking place with the headquarters and weigh-in at Denison High School, they could trailer and put in anywhere around the lake.

Not to be out done on the north end of the lake there was another big tournament as the Toyota MFL went out of Catfish Bay. There were over 80 boats in it. There probably were other people wanting to go fishing this weekend but parking was scarce.

I know our cove was covered up all day with boats Sunday trying to get out of the wind. I had to try to fit 50 boats and trailers in a 40-car parking lot.

The usual heavy turnout of Texoma Striper Guides and clients on this weekend made even a lake the size of Texoma hard pressed to provide that much fishable water due to the high winds.

The other thing that I was told some time ago by retired Texoma Texas Parks Head Bruce Highsmith and other wildlife people was that a lot of Texoma water wasn’t bass water as the stripers had moved them off a lot of their structure.

While we are talking about tournaments, the Little Dixie Bass Club avoided the rush by going to Broken Bow Lake. It was a two-day event. They had 15 teams fish. With a 154 fish caught, there were only two zeros.

First place was Brad Tolbert and Charlie Keene with 10 fish at 25.20 pounds with the tournament big bass a 5.20-pounder. Second was Zeke Pierce and Tyler Owen with 10 fish at 22.50 pounds, third was Sid Tolbert and Brandon Lawson with 10 fish totaling 21.82 pounds, fourth was Dale Anderson and Mike Corzine with 10 fish going 21.41 pounds and fifth was Brad Russell and Drew Smith totaled 10 fish at 20 pounds.

Monday morning I had to go fishing. I could have stayed home and been better off. I burned some liquid gold running around on the lake to no avail. I think that the bass hadn’t come out of their bunkers and were still scared. I was back home at 10 a.m. just as the wind got up again.

Susan had some things gardening-wise and I was head digger. We planted more flowers and vines Seeing those vines I thought out loud I could just go over to the fence row and get some and save money. That went over like a lead balloon. Finishing up the flowers with a row of sunflower seeds and being the kind guy I am, one of my classmates from 1961, Pines, loves them, so I thought I would ask her to come over and help me hoe them. This is a little off, she hates them because we had to hoe them out back then.

I retreated to my garage and began re-organizing my lures with the change of seasons. I modified two more lures and went to check them at our ramp. One was perfect; the other needed a little fine-tuning.

Charlie called and we might brave the wind and water Friday. Having not been out fishing together in a while something will likely happen.

Egg prices have gone up so you might want to go easy on them and buy plastic this Easter. It’s lighter and the Easter Bunny can carry more. Hope this weather ends soon. Still not hearing anything about a crappie bite but I keep hoping. My last year supply of crappie is running low.

Don’t know what tournaments might be coming up this weekend but you can count on some if you are planning a fishing trip. Take care if on the water as the wind can cause a lot of trouble for smaller boats.