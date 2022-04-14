Hunters cautiously optimistic for upcoming Oklahoma turkey season

Lynn Burkhead

For the Herald Democrat

On the eve of the 2022 Oklahoma spring turkey season, hunters are a little bit uncertain this year as the April 16-May 16 season starts up tomorrow.

After all, the weather has been crazy in recent months, including drought, snowfall, severe weather, flooding rains, and even a "firenado" on television the other day as a wildfire churned in western portions of the state.

Add in the fact that the Rio Grande and Eastern wild turkey flocks have both been in a period of decline over the last several years in the Sooner State, and a reduction in bag limits and a starting date pushed back into mid-April as well, and the reasons for any uncertainty are easy enough to understand.

But hunters should keep in mind, that for now, Oklahoma's wild turkey populations remain fairly solid. And if you’re in the right place on the north side of the Red River, those local populations can even be really good.

Just ask Dakota Stowers, the head man for North Texas Outfitters (903-815-9842; www.northtexasoutfitters.com), which operates a successful outfitting business and hunting lodge in the region.

With most of NTO’s turkey hunting operation taking place on the Sooner State side of the border stream separating Texas and Oklahoma, the local landscape that Stowers is scouting near Waurika, Okla. is still showing lots of boss toms strutting about and gobbling their lovesick intentions to anyone who will listen.

And on the eve of the 2022 Sooner State spring turkey season yesterday, Stowers indicated that he is plenty optimistic as clients prepare to start arriving at NTO’s Mesquite Hollow Hunting Lodge and Venue.

“Yes sir, I’m expecting it to be a good opening weekend,” he said on Thursday afternoon. “I think that the way things have looked so far this week, that it will all go great. We have clients coming in from Tennessee and Arkansas for the opener and I don’t think it’s going to take any of them too long to tag out.”

Stowers and his guides are very protective of the ground they hunt, even shutting the season down early a few years ago when they didn’t see very many young jakes on the landscape.

That speaks to the decline that Oklahoma’s wild turkey flocks have suffered in recent years, the same one that caused the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation to push back the start dates, reduce the bag limit to one tom, and embark on a big study on what the agency can do to turn things around in the other direction.

While the results of those changes could be felt in a few years, for now, hunters shouldn’t expect to see big numbers of turkeys around every pecan bottom or wheat field in the state.

In fact, in the southwestern part of the Sooner State where nothing but Rio Grande turkeys are found, senior wildlife biologist Ron Smith says that “Activity seems to be on track, though overall numbers continue to be much lower than in previous years. Some areas throughout the region are showing improved numbers of jakes.”

With habitat conditions mixed, turkeys have spread out some in the past three weeks and toms are strutting with hens in small groups. Those turkeys could roam more this season though, since drought is gripping the Oklahoma landscape.

“As you move farther west, drought impacts become much more severe,” noted Smith in an ODWC news release. “Areas of moderate to heavy cover last year will appear much different this year. Winter wheat also transitions from good to bad from east to west. Spring green-up is behind schedule due to limited moisture.”

If you’re looking to hunt Rio Grande gobblers in that portion of the state, Smith suggests that the best Wildlife Management Areas (WMA’s) to chase gobblers includes Black Kettle, Packsaddle, and Sandy Sanders.

What about in the southeastern portion of the Sooner State not far from Texomaland? The ODWC’s Clinton Phipps III indicates that Eastern gobbler numbers are down too, so patience and persistence will be a key to hunting success.

“Gobblers are still grouped up with hens, as many scouting hunters and OWDC wildlife professionals have observed on several of the WMAs throughout the Southeast Region,” said Phipps III, a wildlife technician for ODWC. “Gobbling activity has been fair and hopefully will get better in the coming weeks as the hens begin to return to nests to sit and incubate their eggs.”

With rainfall amounts this year being better the further east one goes in Oklahoma, Phipps III says that habitat is in relatively good shape in some spots of southeastern Oklahoma. Add in prescribed burns this past winter, and gobblers and hens will likely be attracted to newly growing food on some WMA’s in the area.

“Nesting habitat is in good shape on many of the WMAs where prescribed burns have not been conducted in the past one to three years, leaving much of the warm-season native grasses for nesting cover,” indicated Phipps III.

The ODWC wildlife technician also notes that Pushmataha WMA and James Collins WMA are good choices for hunters seeking to bag an Eastern longbeard in Oklahoma this year. And with fair gobbling activity and strutting longbeards being observed in the region, springtime turkey hunting success is certainly possible this year, even with the adjustment in the state’s season dates and the drop in the bag limit.

Meaning that while the wild turkey riches of the Sooner State may be down somewhat from previous years, the gobbler getting bank isn’t broke either, allowing for patient hunters to still head into the woods and make a withdrawal.

And for those who find springtime success over the next month as gobblers sound off, what could be any better?